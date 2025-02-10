Ranveer Allahabadia’s comment sparks outrage, FIR threat, calls for ban

“India’s Got Latent” is a show where participants showcase their talents and are judged accordingly. The show’s format often incorporates dark humour and controversial comments, which while attracting viewers, sometimes crosses boundaries. One comment by Allahabadia, where he questioned a contestant about their parent’s sex life, has resulted in sharp criticism on social media.

Social Media Uproar Allahabadia’s insensitive and offensive question sparked outrage online. Many users deemed it a poor example and beyond the bounds of acceptable humour. A tweet questioned whether Allahabadia’s “Disruptor of the Year” award from the previous year should be revoked, given the controversy surrounding his comments. There are threats circulating on social media to file an FIR against Ranveer Allahabadia.