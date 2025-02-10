scriptRanveer Allahabadia’s comment sparks outrage, FIR threat, calls for ban | Ranveer Allahabadia's 'parents…' comment sparks outrage, FIR threat, calls for ban | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Ranveer Allahabadia’s comment sparks outrage, FIR threat, calls for ban

Ranveer Allahabadia and Samay Raina Controversy: Ranveer Allahabadia’s participation as a panelist in “India’s Got Latent” has become a controversial topic.

BharatFeb 10, 2025 / 11:17 am

Patrika Desk

Ranveer Allahabadia Controversy: Ranveer Allahabadia, founder and lead podcaster of BeerBiceps channel, recently participated as a panellist in the show “India’s Got Latent”, sparking significant controversy. His appearance and certain comments made on the show have drawn considerable criticism on social media.
“India’s Got Latent” is a show where participants showcase their talents and are judged accordingly. The show’s format often incorporates dark humour and controversial comments, which while attracting viewers, sometimes crosses boundaries. One comment by Allahabadia, where he questioned a contestant about their parent’s sex life, has resulted in sharp criticism on social media.

Social Media Uproar

Allahabadia’s insensitive and offensive question sparked outrage online. Many users deemed it a poor example and beyond the bounds of acceptable humour. A tweet questioned whether Allahabadia’s “Disruptor of the Year” award from the previous year should be revoked, given the controversy surrounding his comments. There are threats circulating on social media to file an FIR against Ranveer Allahabadia.
— Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) February 10, 2025

Ranveer Allahabadia, known for his outspoken views on various issues through his podcast, is now facing criticism, sparking a debate on whether such shows and comments have a positive impact on society.

News / National News / Ranveer Allahabadia’s comment sparks outrage, FIR threat, calls for ban

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

National News

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

in 2 hours

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

National News

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

in 2 hours

Ranveer Allahabadia’s comment sparks outrage, FIR threat, calls for ban

National News

Ranveer Allahabadia’s comment sparks outrage, FIR threat, calls for ban

in 4 hours

SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

Education News

SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card Release Date Announced; Exam Dates Confirmed

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

National News

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

in 2 hours

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

National News

Indore tops cleanliness rankings again, some states object; top 10 cities to compete separately

in 2 hours

Delhi 2025 Election Results: Shah Declares End to ‘Reign of Lies,’ Maliwal Sees Divine Justice

National News

Delhi 2025 Election Results: Shah Declares End to ‘Reign of Lies,’ Maliwal Sees Divine Justice

2 days ago

Madhya Pradesh: Public holidays on 12th and 26th February, banks and schools closed

National News

Madhya Pradesh: Public holidays on 12th and 26th February, banks and schools closed

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.