Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Obscene Comments: FIRs Filed, Parliament Row Looms

Ranveer Allahbadia has landed in hot water after making controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show, “India’s Got Latent”.

BharatFeb 11, 2025 / 01:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has landed in trouble after making controversial statements on comedian Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’. The NHRC is taking action against him for obscene comments. FIRs have been filed against the popular YouTuber and social media influencer in several states. The matter is now set to be raised in Parliament. Although he apologised amidst the growing controversy, the issue shows no signs of abating. There is widespread public outrage across the country against Allahbadia’s obscene remarks.

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to Raise the Issue in Parliament

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has stated that she will raise this matter in Parliament. She intends to bring it up in the Parliamentary Committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Chaturvedi asserts that using offensive language under the guise of comedic content will not be tolerated. She commented, “You get a platform, and you say anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers; every politician has been on his podcast. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him an award.” As a member of the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, she will raise this issue.

Guwahati Police Files FIR over Controversial Statements

Assam Police have filed an FIR against him. A case has been registered in Guwahati against Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, Makhija, Raina, and others. This information was shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself. CM Sarma stated that the state police have filed an FIR against these individuals for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and obscene discussions.

Demand to Ban ‘India’s Got Latent’

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint with Delhi Cyber Police against YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, stand-up comedian Samay Raina, and Apoorva Makhija for making obscene remarks about close family relationships on the reality show ‘India’s Got Latent’. The complaint also demands a ban on the show due to its “obscene content”. The General Secretary of the Indian Influencers Association, Neelkant Bakshi, has strongly condemned YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

