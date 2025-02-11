Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Obscene Comments: FIRs Filed, Parliament Row Looms

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to Raise the Issue in Parliament Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has stated that she will raise this matter in Parliament. She intends to bring it up in the Parliamentary Committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Chaturvedi asserts that using offensive language under the guise of comedic content will not be tolerated. She commented, “You get a platform, and you say anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers; every politician has been on his podcast. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him an award.” As a member of the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, she will raise this issue.

Guwahati Police Files FIR over Controversial Statements Assam Police have filed an FIR against him. A case has been registered in Guwahati against Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, Makhija, Raina, and others. This information was shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself. CM Sarma stated that the state police have filed an FIR against these individuals for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and obscene discussions.