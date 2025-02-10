scriptRanveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina in trouble as complaint filed in Mumbai; CM says obscene remarks made in show | Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina in trouble as complaint filed in Mumbai; CM says obscene remarks made in show | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina in trouble as complaint filed in Mumbai; CM says obscene remarks made in show

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that society has established certain rules, and if anyone violates them, action must be taken.

MumbaiFeb 10, 2025 / 02:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Ranveer Allahabadia Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis on Ranveer Allahbadia Remark: A controversy has erupted over stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. A recent episode featured YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija. The show allegedly included crass remarks about parents, sparking outrage on social media and calls for action. Complaints have been filed with the Mumbai Police and the Women’s Commission, potentially placing these well-known internet personalities in legal jeopardy.
Complaints have been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, and the organisers of India’s Got Latent. The complaints, lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, allege the use of indecent language on the show. The complainant has demanded strict action against the accused.
Commenting on the controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, “I have learned about it. I haven’t seen it yet. Things have been said and presented wrongly. Everyone has freedom of speech, but that freedom ends when we infringe on the freedom of others… We have established certain norms in our society; if anyone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them.”

News / National News / Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina in trouble as complaint filed in Mumbai; CM says obscene remarks made in show

