Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina in trouble as complaint filed in Mumbai; CM says obscene remarks made in show

Complaints have been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, and the organisers of India’s Got Latent. The complaints, lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, allege the use of indecent language on the show. The complainant has demanded strict action against the accused.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on a show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom… pic.twitter.com/yXKcaWJWDD — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025 Commenting on the controversy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "I have learned about it. I haven't seen it yet. Things have been said and presented wrongly. Everyone has freedom of speech, but that freedom ends when we infringe on the freedom of others… We have established certain norms in our society; if anyone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."