Rapid Metro: Not just UP and Haryana, it will also reach Rajasthan, Khattar reveals the plan

Rapid Metro: It will start running by December this year.

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 04:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inspected the Anand Vihar RRTS station today. He interacted with officials and employees and boosted their morale. He also reviewed the modern facilities and technology at the station. During this, he provided detailed information about the project. He said, “Our city’s transportation system has been playing a crucial role for almost 20 years. But this RRTS service has just started in one part. Work is progressing rapidly at Sarai Kale Khan. It will soon start on the second route as well. This service will gain momentum soon. After that, it will connect multiple cities. So, people coming from far-off places will also be able to use it. The RRTS service will cover a distance of around 50 to 100 kilometres.

To be operational by December

Khattar said that the first project is from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut Modinagar. Work is underway on it. He said, “Some part of it has been completed. Today, I inspected the railway station, our RRTS metro station, which is being built, has incorporated many new technologies to facilitate passengers and increase efficiency. It has become a very good model. I think once it is completed, people will get its full benefit. We will complete it up to Sarai Kale Khan by next year. People will get full facilities.” He said, “We will start operating it by December this year. It is currently in the trial phase. Two new railway stations, New Ashok Vihar and Anand Vihar, are also being built. The work from Meerut to Sahibabad has been completed.”

Rapid Metro to reach Rajasthan as well

About the status of two more projects up to Panipat and the Rajasthan border, he said, “Some formalities are pending, which will be completed within a month. After that, all pending processes will be completed, and it will be operational next year. Some facilities have also been increased in the metro, and the biggest difference is that there will be a station every 1.5 to 2 kilometres in the metro.” He said, “A short-distance passenger will travel by metro, while a long-distance passenger will travel by RRTS. The average speed of RRTS will be around 100 kilometres per hour. The maximum speed from one station to another will be up to 150 kilometres per hour. But the average speed of all stations and all phases will be around 100 kilometres per hour, whereas the average speed of the metro is only 30 kilometres per hour. There will be a big difference between metro and RRTS.”

