CCPA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Rapido, Orders Refund to Customers

According to the CCPA, these advertisements ran for 548 days across more than 120 cities in multiple languages, amplifying their misleading impact. Between June 2024 and July 2025, Rapido received over 1,200 consumer complaints, with half remaining unresolved. The regulator found that instead of the promised ₹50 cashback, Rapido offered ‘Rapido Coins’, valid for only seven days and usable only for bike rides.