National News

CCPA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Rapido, Orders Refund to Customers

Rapido, a bike ride app company, has been fined ₹10 lakh by the CCPA for allegedly misleading advertisements. The CCPA has also ordered Rapido to refund affected customers.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Rapido
Fine on Rapido (Image: Patrika)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on ride-hailing company Rapido for running misleading advertisements. The action was taken due to advertisements such as ‘Guaranteed Auto’ and ‘Get an auto in 5 minutes or ₹50’, which misled customers and violated consumer rights.

Over 1,200 Complaints Filed

According to the CCPA, these advertisements ran for 548 days across more than 120 cities in multiple languages, amplifying their misleading impact. Between June 2024 and July 2025, Rapido received over 1,200 consumer complaints, with half remaining unresolved. The regulator found that instead of the promised ₹50 cashback, Rapido offered ‘Rapido Coins’, valid for only seven days and usable only for bike rides.

Nature of Complaints

Complaints included overcharging, non-refund of fares, rude behaviour by drivers, and failure to honour cashback promises. In some cases, complaints remained unresolved. The authority's order stated that Rapido engaged in practices that misled customers, including exaggerating service reliability and concealing crucial information.

Refund Ordered

The CCPA has ordered Rapido to immediately cease the misleading advertisements, refund ₹50 to affected customers, and submit a compliance report within 15 days. This action is considered a significant step in protecting consumer interests.

English News / National News / CCPA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Rapido, Orders Refund to Customers
