CCPA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Rapido, Orders Refund to Customers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on ride-hailing company Rapido for running misleading advertisements. The action was taken due to advertisements such as ‘Guaranteed Auto’ and ‘Get an auto in 5 minutes or ₹50’, which misled customers and violated consumer rights.
According to the CCPA, these advertisements ran for 548 days across more than 120 cities in multiple languages, amplifying their misleading impact. Between June 2024 and July 2025, Rapido received over 1,200 consumer complaints, with half remaining unresolved. The regulator found that instead of the promised ₹50 cashback, Rapido offered ‘Rapido Coins’, valid for only seven days and usable only for bike rides.
Complaints included overcharging, non-refund of fares, rude behaviour by drivers, and failure to honour cashback promises. In some cases, complaints remained unresolved. The authority's order stated that Rapido engaged in practices that misled customers, including exaggerating service reliability and concealing crucial information.
The CCPA has ordered Rapido to immediately cease the misleading advertisements, refund ₹50 to affected customers, and submit a compliance report within 15 days. This action is considered a significant step in protecting consumer interests.