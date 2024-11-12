Rare Flower: It Blooms Once in 50 Years, Bringing Famine

The Name is Derived from a Species of Bamboo According to the report, the people of Mizoram call the cyclical event of bamboo flowering ‘Mautam‘. This name is derived from a species of bamboo. Whenever it blooms, news of famine arrives in the state. The seeds of this flower increase the reproductive capacity of rats. Their population grows rapidly. They migrate towards human settlements, attack fields, and destroy crops, leading to famine.

Uprising 65 Years Ago According to the report, an uprising also occurred in Mizoram in 1959 due to the blooming of bamboo flowers. Bamboo species can bloom anytime between 3 to 150 years. During the blooming phase, all bamboo flowers bloom simultaneously. In Mizoram, the ‘Melocanna baccifera’ is a major species of bamboo that blooms once every 48 to 50 years. Millions of bamboo plants produce a large quantity of seeds.

Similar Problems in Other Parts of the World According to the report, similar problems have been recorded in other parts of the world, including Hong Kong and several regions of South America. In Ethiopia, there are species of bamboo like Arundinaria alpina, and in Japan, Bambusa Tulsa, whose flowers lead to an increase in the population of rats, resulting in food scarcity.