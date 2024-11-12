scriptRare Flower: It Blooms Once in 50 Years, Bringing Famine | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Rare Flower: It Blooms Once in 50 Years, Bringing Famine

According to a research report published in Frontiers in Plant Science journal, the flowers of bamboo plants in Northeast India are responsible for famine.

New DelhiNov 12, 2024 / 01:42 pm

Patrika Desk

A new study has found that the flower of bamboo that blooms once in 50 years causes famine. In other words, this flower has now been added to the known causes of famine in the world. According to a research report published in Frontiers in Plant Science journal, the flowers of bamboo plants in Northeast India are responsible for famine. In Mizoram, a famine occurred in 1911, 1959, and 2007, at the same time when the bamboo flowers bloomed.

The Name is Derived from a Species of Bamboo

According to the report, the people of Mizoram call the cyclical event of bamboo flowering ‘Mautam‘. This name is derived from a species of bamboo. Whenever it blooms, news of famine arrives in the state. The seeds of this flower increase the reproductive capacity of rats. Their population grows rapidly. They migrate towards human settlements, attack fields, and destroy crops, leading to famine.

Uprising 65 Years Ago

According to the report, an uprising also occurred in Mizoram in 1959 due to the blooming of bamboo flowers. Bamboo species can bloom anytime between 3 to 150 years. During the blooming phase, all bamboo flowers bloom simultaneously. In Mizoram, the ‘Melocanna baccifera’ is a major species of bamboo that blooms once every 48 to 50 years. Millions of bamboo plants produce a large quantity of seeds.

Similar Problems in Other Parts of the World

According to the report, similar problems have been recorded in other parts of the world, including Hong Kong and several regions of South America. In Ethiopia, there are species of bamboo like Arundinaria alpina, and in Japan, Bambusa Tulsa, whose flowers lead to an increase in the population of rats, resulting in food scarcity.

Grow Turmeric and Ginger to Avoid Famine

To avoid the famine caused by the blooming of bamboo flowers, farmers should grow turmeric and ginger. It is said that rats do not eat turmeric and ginger crops. These crops also provide a means of livelihood for farmers.

