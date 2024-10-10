I like Reading Success Stories: From Book Lover to leading Businessman, Know Life Story Of Ratan Tata

Early Life and Education Nawal Tata and Sunu Tata’s son, Ratan Tata, was born on December 28, 1937. He was the great-grandson of Jamshedji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. His parents got divorced when he was just 10 years old, and his grandmother raised him. Ratan Tata completed his early education at Mumbai’s Campion School. He studied till the 8th standard here. After that, he went to Mumbai’s Cathedral John Connon School and Shimla’s Bishop Cotton School for further education. Later, he studied at Riverdale Country School, in New York City. He also attended Cornell University and Harvard Business School. He became the chairman of the Tata Group at the age of 21 in 1991.

That Inspirational Incident Ratan Tata once saw a family of four getting drenched in the rain in Mumbai. This scene troubled Ratan Tata so much that the next day, he called an engineer and asked him to create the country’s cheapest car. This is how the Tata Nano was born. The Tata Nano was launched in 2008. However, people did not like the car much, and its production was stopped in 2020.

Took over the Tata Groups Ratan Tata took over as the chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group in 1991. For 21 years, he led the Tata Group and took it to great heights. During his leadership, Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus were acquired. The Tata Nano car was also Ratan Tata’s concept. Under his guidance, the Tata Group expanded to over 100 countries.