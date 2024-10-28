Ratan Tata biography: Not in Favor of Making Noel Tata His Successor

Revelation in the Biography After Ratan Tata’s demise, Noel Tata was appointed as the chairman of Tata Trust. This trust indirectly controls the Tata Group, worth 165 billion US dollars. The book reveals that in March 2011, several candidates, including Noel Tata, were interviewed to succeed Ratan Tata. However, Ratan Tata decided to stay away from the selection committee. Later, he regretted this decision.

Kept Himself Away from the Selection Committee According to the book, Ratan Tata kept himself away from the selection committee because there were several candidates from within the Tata Group. He wanted to ensure that the collective body would suggest one of them based on consensus. The second reason was personal. It was widely believed that Noel Tata was the natural successor, and Ratan Tata did not want to be seen as opposing him.

From Childhood Loneliness to Becoming Chairman The book provides a detailed account of Ratan Tata’s journey from his lonely childhood to becoming the chairman of Tata Trust in 1991. It includes his Nano project, the acquisitions made by Tata Steel Limited, and the removal of Cyrus Mistry as chairman, among other previously unpublished details.