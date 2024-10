Jharkhand and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also announced that a one-day state mourning will be observed in the state. He informed that on Thursday, the national flag will be flown at half-mast in government offices across Maharashtra. No entertainment programs will be held in the state on this day. Ratan Tata’s funeral will take place on Thursday in Mumbai’s Worli area. Along with Maharashtra, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also declared a one-day state mourning in the state. He wrote in a post, ‘A one-day state mourning has been declared on the demise of Ratan Tata, the former Chairman of the Tata Group, who gave global recognition to a backward state like Jharkhand.’