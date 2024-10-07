scriptRatan Tata’s health has not deteriorated! The industrialist himself has termed the news as ‘rumor’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Ratan Tata's health has not deteriorated! The industrialist himself has termed the news as 'rumor'

Ratan Tata Health Update : The health of industrialist Ratan Tata (86) is fine. The news of him being hospitalized due to poor health is a rumor.

MumbaiOct 07, 2024 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Ratan Tata ill
The news of industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata (86), deteriorating health has turned out to be a rumor. Earlier, it was reported that he was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night in a critical condition. However, the truth is that he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for a routine checkup, where a team of doctors is monitoring his health.
Some media reports claimed that Ratan Tata’s blood pressure suddenly dropped on Sunday night, and he was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. The doctors’ team is keeping a close eye on his condition. However, the industrialist himself has now denied these claims, appealing to the people and the media not to spread false information.
Ratan Tata has clarified the rumors surrounding his health, saying, “I am aware of the recent rumors about my health, and I want to assure everyone that these claims are baseless… I am undergoing medical checkups due to my age and health condition. There is no reason to worry.”
It is reported that Ratan Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital between 12:30 and 1 am. Under the leadership of renowned cardiologist Dr. Sharrukh Asp Golwala, a team of specialists is keeping an eye on his condition.
Ratan Tata is a well-known name in the business world and has been awarded two of India’s highest civilian honors, the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000).

