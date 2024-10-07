Ratan Tata’s health has not deteriorated! The industrialist himself has termed the news as ‘rumor’

Some media reports claimed that Ratan Tata’s blood pressure suddenly dropped on Sunday night, and he was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. The doctors’ team is keeping a close eye on his condition. However, the industrialist himself has now denied these claims, appealing to the people and the media not to spread false information.

Ratan Tata has clarified the rumors surrounding his health, saying, “I am aware of the recent rumors about my health, and I want to assure everyone that these claims are baseless… I am undergoing medical checkups due to my age and health condition. There is no reason to worry.”

It is reported that Ratan Tata was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital between 12:30 and 1 am. Under the leadership of renowned cardiologist Dr. Sharrukh Asp Golwala, a team of specialists is keeping an eye on his condition.

Ratan Tata is a well-known name in the business world and has been awarded two of India’s highest civilian honors, the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000).