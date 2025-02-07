scriptRatan Tata leaves Rs 500 crore to Mohini Mohan Dutta—no blood ties, but an unexpected will! | Latest News | Patrika News
Ratan Tata leaves Rs 500 crore to Mohini Mohan Dutta—no blood ties, but an unexpected will!

Ratan Tata has bequeathed one-third of his remaining assets to a mysterious individual, Mohini Mohan Dutta.

New DelhiFeb 07, 2025 / 11:39 am

Patrika Desk

Ratan Tata – Mohini Mohan Dutta: News of Mohini Mohan Dutta, appearing in the recently opened will of the late businessman Ratan Tata, has left those close to him stunned. Dutta has been bequeathed one-third of the former Tata Group chairman’s remaining estate, estimated to be worth over ₹500 crore. Dutta’s unexpected inclusion in the will came as a major surprise to the Tata family. This new information is particularly shocking given Ratan Tata’s lifelong privacy regarding his personal life.
According to The Economic Times, Dutta, a relatively low-profile entrepreneur from Jamshedpur, was left over ₹500 crore in Ratan Tata’s will. This news was shocking to all, as Ratan Tata, who passed away in October 2024, always kept his private affairs secret. Dutta’s appearance in the will has left everyone surprised and sparked much curiosity.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta? What was his place in Ratan Tata’s life?

Now in his 80s, Mohini Mohan Dutta first met Ratan Tata in the early 1960s at the Dealers’ Hostel in Jamshedpur. At the time, Ratan Tata was only 24 years old and trying to make his mark in the vast business world. This meeting changed the course of Dutta’s life, and a deep friendship and partnership began between the two.
During Ratan Tata’s funeral in October 2024, Dutta stated, “We first met in Jamshedpur at the Dealers’ Hostel when Ratan Tata was 24 years old. He helped me and pushed me forward.” This statement clarifies that their relationship was not merely professional but also personal.
Dutta’s professional life has been intertwined with the Tata Group. After starting his career with the Taj Group, he founded Stallion Travel Agency, which later merged with Taj Hotels. Tata Industries held an 80% stake in this business, which was later sold to Thomas Cook (India). Dutta is now a director of TC Travel Services and owns shares in Tata Group companies.

A Deep Relationship, Yet a Controversy

Reports suggest a deep familial bond existed between Dutta and Tata, but the will has raised several questions. According to the will, Dutta is entitled to one-third of Tata’s estate, including bank deposits exceeding ₹350 crore and proceeds from the auction of personal items such as paintings and watches.
The remaining two-thirds of the estate has been bequeathed to Tata’s half-sisters, Shireen Ginwalla and Deena Ginwalla, who are also the executors of the will, along with Tata Trusts trustees Darius Khambata and Mehli Mistry.
However, according to The Economic Times report, Dutta estimates his inheritance could be as high as ₹650 crore, which doesn’t match the executors’ estimations.

Awaiting Probate and the Questions That Remain

Ratan Tata’s half-brother, Noel Tata, and his children are not named in the will, although Jimmy Tata has been given ₹50 crore. This unusual will is now awaiting probate in the Bombay High Court, and several questions are arising from this unexpected development. Is the will valid? Has Mohini Mohan Dutta’s relationship and contribution been accurately recognised? These questions will only be answered by the court.

