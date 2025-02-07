Ratan Tata leaves Rs 500 crore to Mohini Mohan Dutta—no blood ties, but an unexpected will!

According to The Economic Times, Dutta, a relatively low-profile entrepreneur from Jamshedpur, was left over ₹500 crore in Ratan Tata’s will. This news was shocking to all, as Ratan Tata, who passed away in October 2024, always kept his private affairs secret. Dutta’s appearance in the will has left everyone surprised and sparked much curiosity.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta? What was his place in Ratan Tata’s life? Now in his 80s, Mohini Mohan Dutta first met Ratan Tata in the early 1960s at the Dealers’ Hostel in Jamshedpur. At the time, Ratan Tata was only 24 years old and trying to make his mark in the vast business world. This meeting changed the course of Dutta’s life, and a deep friendship and partnership began between the two.

During Ratan Tata’s funeral in October 2024, Dutta stated, “We first met in Jamshedpur at the Dealers’ Hostel when Ratan Tata was 24 years old. He helped me and pushed me forward.” This statement clarifies that their relationship was not merely professional but also personal.

Dutta’s professional life has been intertwined with the Tata Group. After starting his career with the Taj Group, he founded Stallion Travel Agency, which later merged with Taj Hotels. Tata Industries held an 80% stake in this business, which was later sold to Thomas Cook (India). Dutta is now a director of TC Travel Services and owns shares in Tata Group companies.

A Deep Relationship, Yet a Controversy Reports suggest a deep familial bond existed between Dutta and Tata, but the will has raised several questions. According to the will, Dutta is entitled to one-third of Tata’s estate, including bank deposits exceeding ₹350 crore and proceeds from the auction of personal items such as paintings and watches.

The remaining two-thirds of the estate has been bequeathed to Tata’s half-sisters, Shireen Ginwalla and Deena Ginwalla, who are also the executors of the will, along with Tata Trusts trustees Darius Khambata and Mehli Mistry.