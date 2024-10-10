PM Modi And Other Ministers condoles the demise of Ratan Tata

Heartfelt Tribute PM Modi, while paying a heartfelt tribute, said, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses.” He said that Tata’s influence extended far beyond the corporate world. “Due to his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better, he became dear to many people.”

Emotional Connection My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I would often meet him. We would exchange views on various issues. I found his perspective very enriching. When I came to Delhi, these conversations continued. His demise has left me deeply saddened. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family, friends, and fans.

Rajnath Singh’s Tribute Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wrote in his post that he is saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a giant in the Indian industrial world, known for his significant contributions to the country’s economy, trade, and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Amit Shah’s Tribute Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted that he is deeply saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, a great industrialist and true nationalist. He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation.