scriptPM Modi And Other Ministers condoles the demise of Ratan Tata | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

PM Modi And Other Ministers condoles the demise of Ratan Tata

“PM Modi wrote in his post, condoling the demise, ‘Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.'”

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 11:32 am

Patrika Desk

The festive atmosphere of Durga Puja was suddenly overshadowed by grief. Our country’s renowned industrialist Ratan Tata has passed away. He was ill for some time. After the news of his demise, many big personalities are condoling. Among them is the name of our country’s Prime Minister Modi.

Heartfelt Tribute

PM Modi, while paying a heartfelt tribute, said, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses.” He said that Tata’s influence extended far beyond the corporate world. “Due to his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better, he became dear to many people.”

Emotional Connection

My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I would often meet him. We would exchange views on various issues. I found his perspective very enriching. When I came to Delhi, these conversations continued. His demise has left me deeply saddened. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family, friends, and fans.

Rajnath Singh’s Tribute

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wrote in his post that he is saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a giant in the Indian industrial world, known for his significant contributions to the country’s economy, trade, and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

Amit Shah’s Tribute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted that he is deeply saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, a great industrialist and true nationalist. He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation.

Nitin Gadkari’s Message

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted that he is stunned by the news of the demise of Ratan Tata Ji, a proud son of the country.

CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Statement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that Ratan Tata has left an indelible mark on the world with his vision and honesty. Today, we have not only lost a business giant but also a person who made a significant impact on society.

News / National News / PM Modi And Other Ministers condoles the demise of Ratan Tata

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

Special

Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

19 hours ago

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

Exam

RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

19 hours ago

GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

Education News

GATE Registration 2025: Last date extended again

18 hours ago

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Update About Finals

Sports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Update About Finals

17 hours ago

Latest National News

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

National News

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

in 5 hours

I like Reading Success Stories: From Book Lover to leading Businessman, Know Life Story Of Ratan Tata

National News

I like Reading Success Stories: From Book Lover to leading Businessman, Know Life Story Of Ratan Tata

in 5 hours

Free Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains

National News

Free Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains

12 hours ago

World Post Day: Know the History, Vision and Significance

National News

World Post Day: Know the History, Vision and Significance

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.