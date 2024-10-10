‘Ratan Tata should receive Bharat Ratna’, Maharashtra Cabinet passes proposal

According to the information received, a tribute was paid to the late industrialist Ratan Tata during the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today. CM Shinde presented a condolence proposal during the meeting. On this occasion, a proposal was also passed requesting the central government to award the Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata for his achievements.

Ratan Tata, the chairman of the Tata Group, India’s largest business conglomerate, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. The mortal remains of Ratan Tata have been kept at the NCPA Lawn in Mumbai for people to pay their last respects. Tata’s mortal remains were taken from his residence to the NCPA Lawn, where the police band paid tribute to him. He will be cremated with state honors at the Varli crematorium in Mumbai this evening. Several prominent personalities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will attend his funeral.