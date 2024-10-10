script‘Ratan Tata should receive Bharat Ratna’, Maharashtra Cabinet passes proposal | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

‘Ratan Tata should receive Bharat Ratna’, Maharashtra Cabinet passes proposal

Ratan Tata, who was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2008, passed away at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital last night.

MumbaiOct 10, 2024 / 03:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata
Business tycoon Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to send the name of the late industrialist to the central government for the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor. This proposal was passed during the cabinet meeting on Thursday.
According to the information received, a tribute was paid to the late industrialist Ratan Tata during the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today. CM Shinde presented a condolence proposal during the meeting. On this occasion, a proposal was also passed requesting the central government to award the Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata for his achievements.
Ratan Tata, the chairman of the Tata Group, India’s largest business conglomerate, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

The mortal remains of Ratan Tata have been kept at the NCPA Lawn in Mumbai for people to pay their last respects. Tata’s mortal remains were taken from his residence to the NCPA Lawn, where the police band paid tribute to him. He will be cremated with state honors at the Varli crematorium in Mumbai this evening. Several prominent personalities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will attend his funeral.

News / National News / ‘Ratan Tata should receive Bharat Ratna’, Maharashtra Cabinet passes proposal

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

in 10 minutes

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

in 1 hour

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

UP News

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

in 4 hours

Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

Special

Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

in 2 hours

Latest National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

in 1 hour

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

National News

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

in 37 minutes

I like Reading Success Stories: From Book Lover to leading Businessman, Know Life Story Of Ratan Tata

National News

I like Reading Success Stories: From Book Lover to leading Businessman, Know Life Story Of Ratan Tata

in 28 minutes

Free Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains

National News

Free Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.