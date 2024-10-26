scriptRatan Tata Will: He Looked After Associate Shantanu, Remembered His Beloved Pet Dog Tito | Ratan Tata Will: He Looked After Associate Shantanu, Remembered His Beloved Pet Dog Tito | Latest News | Patrika News
Ratan Tata Will: He Looked After Associate Shantanu, Remembered His Beloved Pet Dog Tito

Tata has left behind an estimated property worth over 10,000 crore rupees, including a 2,000 square foot beachside bungalow in Alibag.

New DelhiOct 26, 2024 / 12:31 pm

Ratan Tata’s Will: Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, has left something for his step-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, as well as his employees and pet dog Tito. According to reports, Tata’s will has a special mention of his German Shepherd pet dog Tito. As per the will, Tito’s care will be taken by his old cook Rajan Shaw. The will also has provisions for Tata’s butler Subbaiya, with whom he had a close relationship of over 30 years. Both Rajan and Subbaiya were very close to Tata.
What did Shantanu Naidu get?

Tata has given up his stake in Shantanu Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows, and has also covered Naidu’s overseas education expenses.

Left behind property worth 10,000 crore rupees

Tata has left behind an estimated property worth over 10,000 crore rupees, including a 2,000 square foot beachside bungalow in Alibag, a two-story house on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, a fixed deposit of over 350 crore rupees, and a 0.83% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, as well as dozens of cars.

loader
