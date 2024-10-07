scriptRation Card Holders to Receive Ration Twice a Month, Government’s Big Plan | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Ration Card Holders to Receive Ration Twice a Month, Government’s Big Plan

Ration Card New Update: The Jharkhand government has brought great news for ration card holders, now the government will provide ration to the needy twice a month.

BokaroOct 07, 2024 / 04:11 pm

Patrika Desk

The Indian Government keeps launching new schemes for the needy people of India. One of the biggest schemes is the Free Ration Scheme, as even today, many people in our country cannot afford a single meal. For those who cannot arrange food for themselves, the National Food Security Act provides ration at a lower price. Not only the central government but also different state governments run ration schemes at a lower price for their people.
Under the National Food Security Act, the government provides ration to the needy at a lower price. Not only the central government but also different state governments run ration schemes at a lower price for their people.

Jharkhand Government’s Change

The Jharkhand government used to provide ration to its people once a month, but now the government has made a big change. It is worth mentioning that the Jharkhand government will provide ration to the holders of a specific color ration card twice a month.

Who Will Receive Ration Twice?

The Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand has changed the rules of the ration card scheme and announced that now the green ration card holders in Jharkhand will receive ration twice a month, not once. The government has given a big gift to ration card holders before Diwali. Under this, these ration card holders will receive ration for December 2023 from October 1 to 15, and for October 2024 from October 16 to 31.

Launch of Green Ration Card

In 2020, the Jharkhand government launched the Green Ration Card scheme under the state food security scheme. Under this scheme, cardholders get rice at a rate of one rupee per kilogram.

News / National News / Ration Card Holders to Receive Ration Twice a Month, Government’s Big Plan

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

2 days ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

2 days ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

2 days ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

2 days ago

Latest National News

Ration Card Holders to Receive Ration Twice a Month, Government’s Big Plan

National News

Ration Card Holders to Receive Ration Twice a Month, Government’s Big Plan

in 5 hours

Maldives President Muizzu arrives in India, PM Modi and President Murmu welcome him

National News

Maldives President Muizzu arrives in India, PM Modi and President Murmu welcome him

in 4 hours

Money Laundering Case: Land for Job Case – Lalu Yadav and all accused get bail, this work has to be done

National News

Money Laundering Case: Land for Job Case – Lalu Yadav and all accused get bail, this work has to be done

in 4 hours

Ratan Tata’s health has not deteriorated! The industrialist himself has termed the news as ‘rumor’

National News

Ratan Tata’s health has not deteriorated! The industrialist himself has termed the news as ‘rumor’

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.