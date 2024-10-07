Ration Card Holders to Receive Ration Twice a Month, Government’s Big Plan

Under the National Food Security Act, the government provides ration to the needy at a lower price. Not only the central government but also different state governments run ration schemes at a lower price for their people.

Jharkhand Government’s Change The Jharkhand government used to provide ration to its people once a month, but now the government has made a big change. It is worth mentioning that the Jharkhand government will provide ration to the holders of a specific color ration card twice a month.

Who Will Receive Ration Twice? The Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand has changed the rules of the ration card scheme and announced that now the green ration card holders in Jharkhand will receive ration twice a month, not once. The government has given a big gift to ration card holders before Diwali. Under this, these ration card holders will receive ration for December 2023 from October 1 to 15, and for October 2024 from October 16 to 31.