Ratlam Hospital Accused of Extortion as Patient Escapes ICU

Patient Emerges from ICU, Creates Ruckus on the Street A patient and his relatives created a commotion outside a private hospital in Ratlam. The patient was wearing a breathing tube and a catheter. He accused the hospital of fraud. Along with the patient, his relatives also publicly exposed the hospital’s actions. The patient’s wife stated that her husband, Banti, is a resident of Ratlam Motinagar and was injured in a fight. He was taken to the medical college, from where he was referred to Indore, but they opted for treatment at a private hospital in Ratlam. Treatment was ongoing, and they had already paid ₹40,000. Then, the doctors claimed the patient had fallen into a coma and required more money for life-saving treatment.
‘Five People Restrained Husband, He Was Screaming’ The patient’s wife said, “I came in the afternoon with ₹100,000, and they told me my husband was in a coma in the ICU. When I went to the ICU, I was shocked. I saw five people had restrained my husband, and he was screaming, ‘Let me see my wife!’
I started shouting loudly to save my husband. In pain, my husband tried to defend himself with a seizure in his hand, and when they left in fear, I ran away with my husband.”
Patient Not in a Coma The injured patient’s wife said the hospital was trying to extort money by claiming her husband was in a coma. If she hadn’t gone to the ICU on time, her husband’s life could have been in danger. Currently, the patient is receiving treatment at the medical college. Meanwhile, according to the medical college doctor, the patient was referred to Indore. He returned today due to some complications. However, he is not in a coma; he is fully conscious.