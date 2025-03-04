Ratlam Hospital Accused of Extortion as Patient Escapes ICU

Patient Emerges from ICU, Creates Ruckus on the Street A patient and his relatives created a commotion outside a private hospital in Ratlam. The patient was wearing a breathing tube and a catheter. He accused the hospital of fraud. Along with the patient, his relatives also publicly exposed the hospital’s actions. The patient’s wife stated that her husband, Banti, is a resident of Ratlam Motinagar and was injured in a fight. He was taken to the medical college, from where he was referred to Indore, but they opted for treatment at a private hospital in Ratlam. Treatment was ongoing, and they had already paid ₹40,000. Then, the doctors claimed the patient had fallen into a coma and required more money for life-saving treatment.

‘Five People Restrained Husband, He Was Screaming’ The patient’s wife said, “I came in the afternoon with ₹100,000, and they told me my husband was in a coma in the ICU. When I went to the ICU, I was shocked. I saw five people had restrained my husband, and he was screaming, ‘Let me see my wife!’

I started shouting loudly to save my husband. In pain, my husband tried to defend himself with a seizure in his hand, and when they left in fear, I ran away with my husband.”