Ratlam Hospital Accused of Extortion as Patient Escapes ICU

Ratlam News: A patient left an ICU on 80 Feet Road in the city, carrying a bag containing a bottle and a urine bag. He accused the private hospital of extortion. His wife stated that the doctors had claimed her husband was in a coma and required further payment for treatment, but she witnessed him screaming while tied to his bed in the ICU.

RatlamMar 04, 2025 / 01:15 pm

Ratlam News: A patient, carrying a bag containing a bottle and a urine bag, emerged from a private hospital on 80 Feet Road in the city and accused the hospital administration of extortion. Banti Ninama, a resident of Deendayal Nagar, who was injured in an incident, was taken to the private hospital by his family on Sunday. The family alleges that the hospital administration extorted up to ₹200,000 by claiming Banti was in a coma. They also claim they were not allowed to see him. On Monday, the son, whom the administration claimed was in a coma, emerged from the hospital in a semi-naked state. A video of this also went viral. However, the hospital administration denied any such incident.

Patient Emerges from ICU, Creates Ruckus on the Street

A patient and his relatives created a commotion outside a private hospital in Ratlam. The patient was wearing a breathing tube and a catheter. He accused the hospital of fraud. Along with the patient, his relatives also publicly exposed the hospital’s actions. The patient’s wife stated that her husband, Banti, is a resident of Ratlam Motinagar and was injured in a fight. He was taken to the medical college, from where he was referred to Indore, but they opted for treatment at a private hospital in Ratlam. Treatment was ongoing, and they had already paid ₹40,000. Then, the doctors claimed the patient had fallen into a coma and required more money for life-saving treatment.

‘Five People Restrained Husband, He Was Screaming’

The patient’s wife said, “I came in the afternoon with ₹100,000, and they told me my husband was in a coma in the ICU. When I went to the ICU, I was shocked. I saw five people had restrained my husband, and he was screaming, ‘Let me see my wife!’
I started shouting loudly to save my husband. In pain, my husband tried to defend himself with a seizure in his hand, and when they left in fear, I ran away with my husband.”

Patient Not in a Coma

The injured patient’s wife said the hospital was trying to extort money by claiming her husband was in a coma. If she hadn’t gone to the ICU on time, her husband’s life could have been in danger. Currently, the patient is receiving treatment at the medical college. Meanwhile, according to the medical college doctor, the patient was referred to Indore. He returned today due to some complications. However, he is not in a coma; he is fully conscious.

