Ratlam: Tension Intensifies, Female Officer Among Injured Cops, Cases Filed Against 11

Two young men on a motorbike were killed instantly after being hit by a speeding passenger bus in Bajna, 60 kilometres from Ratlam. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed condolences and announced ₹2 lakh financial assistance to each victim’s family.

Road Blockage Following Deaths Following the accident, the victims’ families and residents accused the police of inaction against the bus operator. They placed the bodies on the Bajna bus stand intersection, blocking roads and disrupting traffic. Some villagers, armed with sticks, closed shops in the market and other main areas.

Failed Negotiations Lead to Violence Media reports suggest that while the victims’ families were open to a settlement, their demand of ₹50 lakh proved to be a stumbling block, leading to the failure of negotiations.

Case Registered Against 11, Including Tribal Leader Renewed violence late at night saw tribal people pelting stones at the police. SDOP Neelam Baghel, the station house officer, and nine other police personnel were injured. Police have registered a case against 11 individuals and arrested nine.

Police sources suggest that while initial anger had subsided, a video released by tribal leader Vilesh Kharari incited further unrest. All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital and are reported to be out of danger.