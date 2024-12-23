scriptRatlam: Tension Intensifies, Female Officer Among Injured Cops, Cases Filed Against 11 | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Ratlam: Tension Intensifies, Female Officer Among Injured Cops, Cases Filed Against 11

MP News: Following the deaths of two young men, the situation in the area continues to deteriorate.

RatlamDec 23, 2024 / 01:18 pm

Patrika Desk

MP News
MP News: Tensions escalated in Bajna, Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh following the deaths of two young men. A subsequent negotiation attempt on Sunday resulted in a violent clash, injuring one Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP), one female police inspector (TI), and eight other police personnel. Heavy police deployment has been made across the area. Following stone-pelting, police responded with lathi charge and tear gas. The situation remains volatile. A case has been registered against 11 individuals, including a tribal leader.
Two young men on a motorbike were killed instantly after being hit by a speeding passenger bus in Bajna, 60 kilometres from Ratlam. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed condolences and announced ₹2 lakh financial assistance to each victim’s family.

Road Blockage Following Deaths

Following the accident, the victims’ families and residents accused the police of inaction against the bus operator. They placed the bodies on the Bajna bus stand intersection, blocking roads and disrupting traffic. Some villagers, armed with sticks, closed shops in the market and other main areas.

Failed Negotiations Lead to Violence

Media reports suggest that while the victims’ families were open to a settlement, their demand of ₹50 lakh proved to be a stumbling block, leading to the failure of negotiations.

Case Registered Against 11, Including Tribal Leader

Renewed violence late at night saw tribal people pelting stones at the police. SDOP Neelam Baghel, the station house officer, and nine other police personnel were injured. Police have registered a case against 11 individuals and arrested nine.
Police sources suggest that while initial anger had subsided, a video released by tribal leader Vilesh Kharari incited further unrest. All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital and are reported to be out of danger.

News / National News / Ratlam: Tension Intensifies, Female Officer Among Injured Cops, Cases Filed Against 11

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

in 4 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

in 2 hours

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

National News

Even in Death, Jodhpur’s Daughter Hiteshi Borana Lives On, Gave New Life to Two Patients

in 11 minutes

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

National News

NPPA Revises MRP of 65 Drugs, Including Diabetes and Cholesterol Medications

in 34 minutes

Latest National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Cold Snap and Rain Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

in 4 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Dr Jasmin escapes death by smashing window, suffers fractured leg

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Dr Jasmin escapes death by smashing window, suffers fractured leg

in 3 hours

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

National News

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Bike placed in sleeper bus boot, then the caller asked – is the bike safe? Police gave this response

in 2 hours

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

National News

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-affected Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday; BJP calls it a ‘drama’

in 47 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.