scriptRBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Repo Rate Cut: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate by 50 basis points (0.5%), bringing it down from 6% to 5.5%.

BharatJun 06, 2025 / 11:44 am

Patrika Desk

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a significant decision today, 6 June 2025, following its meeting. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra declared a 50 basis point (0.5%) reduction in the repo rate, bringing it down from 6% to 5.5%. This marks the third repo rate cut in 2025 and is expected to lead to lower EMIs for home loans, auto loans, and other debts.

Reasons Behind the Decision

This RBI cut is part of a strategy to combat low inflation and boost economic growth. In April 2025, the retail inflation rate reached a six-year low of 3.16%, significantly below the RBI’s target of 4%. Coupled with global economic uncertainties and recessionary fears, the RBI took this step to support the economy.

Impact of the Decision

Cheaper Loans: The repo rate cut will make borrowing cheaper for banks from the RBI, potentially resulting in lower home, auto, and personal loan interest rates for customers.

EMI Relief: Individuals with floating-rate loans can expect a reduction in their EMIs.
Boost to Economic Growth: Cheaper credit is likely to stimulate business and consumer spending, benefiting sectors such as MSMEs, real estate, and automobiles.

Banks Already Preparing: Following a total repo rate reduction of 100 basis points since February 2025, several banks have already begun lowering their interest rates.
Policy Stance Shift: The RBI has changed its policy stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’, suggesting that future rate cuts may be more limited.

Relief for the Public

This decision offers relief to the general public, particularly those struggling with loan EMIs. The focus now shifts to how quickly banks pass on these benefits to their customers.

News / National News / RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

National News

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

in 3 hours

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time

National News

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time

in 5 hours

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

World

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

in 3 hours

Delhi Court Lockup Murder: Two Prisoners Kill Undertrial

Crime

Delhi Court Lockup Murder: Two Prisoners Kill Undertrial

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Delhi Court Lockup Murder: Two Prisoners Kill Undertrial

Crime

Delhi Court Lockup Murder: Two Prisoners Kill Undertrial

in 5 hours

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

National News

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

in 3 hours

India to Manufacture Rafale Fighter Jet Components: Dassault-Tata Deal

National News

India to Manufacture Rafale Fighter Jet Components: Dassault-Tata Deal

13 hours ago

Giant Tree Grows Between Three-Storey Building, Environmental Message on World Environment Day

National News

Giant Tree Grows Between Three-Storey Building, Environmental Message on World Environment Day

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.