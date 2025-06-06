RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time

Reasons Behind the Decision This RBI cut is part of a strategy to combat low inflation and boost economic growth. In April 2025, the retail inflation rate reached a six-year low of 3.16%, significantly below the RBI’s target of 4%. Coupled with global economic uncertainties and recessionary fears, the RBI took this step to support the economy.

Impact of the Decision Cheaper Loans: The repo rate cut will make borrowing cheaper for banks from the RBI, potentially resulting in lower home, auto, and personal loan interest rates for customers. EMI Relief: Individuals with floating-rate loans can expect a reduction in their EMIs.

Boost to Economic Growth: Cheaper credit is likely to stimulate business and consumer spending, benefiting sectors such as MSMEs, real estate, and automobiles. Banks Already Preparing: Following a total repo rate reduction of 100 basis points since February 2025, several banks have already begun lowering their interest rates.