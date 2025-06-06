RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points for Third Consecutive Time

Reasons Behind the Decision This RBI cut is part of a strategy to combat low inflation and boost economic growth. In April 2025, the retail inflation rate reached a six-year low of 3.16%, significantly below the RBI’s target of 4%. Coupled with global economic uncertainties and recessionary fears, the RBI took this step to support the economy.
Impact of the Decision Cheaper Loans: The repo rate cut will make borrowing cheaper for banks from the RBI, potentially resulting in lower home, auto, and personal loan interest rates for customers. EMI Relief: Individuals with floating-rate loans can expect a reduction in their EMIs.
Boost to Economic Growth: Cheaper credit is likely to stimulate business and consumer spending, benefiting sectors such as MSMEs, real estate, and automobiles. Banks Already Preparing: Following a total repo rate reduction of 100 basis points since February 2025, several banks have already begun lowering their interest rates.
Policy Stance Shift: The RBI has changed its policy stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’, suggesting that future rate cuts may be more limited.
Relief for the Public This decision offers relief to the general public, particularly those struggling with loan EMIs. The focus now shifts to how quickly banks pass on these benefits to their customers.