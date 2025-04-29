RBI Tells Banks to Boost Rs100, Rs200 ATM Supply

Rs100 and Rs200 Notes to be Dispensed from ATMs The RBI issued a circular stating that this decision was taken as an effort to ensure better access to frequently used currency denominations by the public. All banks and White Label ATM operators must ensure that their ATMs regularly dispense ₹100 and ₹200 banknotes.

RBI Issues Deadline According to the circular, by 30 September 2025, at least 75 percent of all ATMs should dispense Rs100 or Rs200 notes from at least one cassette. By 31 March 2026, this should increase to 90 percent of all ATMs.