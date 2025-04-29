scriptRBI Tells Banks to Boost Rs100, Rs200 ATM Supply | RBI Orders to ATM Cash to Include ₹100 and ₹200 Notes: RBI Directive | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

RBI Tells Banks to Boost Rs100, Rs200 ATM Supply

Reserve Bank of India: If you often find it difficult to withdraw Rs100 and Rs200 notes from ATMs, your troubles are likely to end soon.

Apr 29, 2025 / 01:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Micro ATM
Reserve Bank of India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regularly issues new instructions regarding Indian currency. In line with this, the RBI has provided a new update concerning Rs100 and Rs200 notes. The central bank has instructed banks to ensure the dispensing of Rs100 and Rs200 notes from ATMs to increase their availability to the public. Banks and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) will have to implement this instruction in a phased manner.

Rs100 and Rs200 Notes to be Dispensed from ATMs

The RBI issued a circular stating that this decision was taken as an effort to ensure better access to frequently used currency denominations by the public. All banks and White Label ATM operators must ensure that their ATMs regularly dispense ₹100 and ₹200 banknotes.

RBI Issues Deadline

According to the circular, by 30 September 2025, at least 75 percent of all ATMs should dispense Rs100 or Rs200 notes from at least one cassette. By 31 March 2026, this should increase to 90 percent of all ATMs.

ATM Fee Rules to Change from 1 May

It should be noted that the rules for ATM transaction fees are going to change from 1 May 2025. According to the RBI, from May 1st, customers will be able to make a certain number of free ATM transactions every month. Under this, three transactions will be free in metropolitan areas and five in non-metropolitan areas. These transactions include both financial and non-financial activities. From the first of May, there will be changes in the free transaction limit at ATMs across the country, charges for additional transactions, and interchange fees.

News / National News / RBI Tells Banks to Boost Rs100, Rs200 ATM Supply

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

National News

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

1 hour ago

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

48 minutes ago

Putin Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

World

Putin Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

in 40 minutes

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

World

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

2 hours ago

Latest National News

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

National News

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

1 hour ago

Public Holiday: Schools, Colleges, Banks Closed on April 29th for Parshuram Jayanti

National News

Public Holiday: Schools, Colleges, Banks Closed on April 29th for Parshuram Jayanti

18 hours ago

Supreme Court Issues Notices to Modi Government and OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content

National News

Supreme Court Issues Notices to Modi Government and OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content

18 hours ago

IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Storm Warning for Bihar and Several Other States

National News

IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Storm Warning for Bihar and Several Other States

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.