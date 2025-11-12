Red Fort Blast Case: Maulana Arrested from Haryana, Key Module Uncovered

Red Fort Blast (Image: IANS)
Delhi Car Blast: Police and intelligence agencies have achieved successive major successes in the case of the horrific car blast that occurred near Delhi's Lal Qila Metro Station on November 10. A prominent cleric from the Mewat district of Haryana has been arrested in connection with this terror plot linked to a suspected module of Jaish-e-Mohammed. This arrest has brought a new turn to the entire case, as the arrested cleric was playing a central role in radicalising doctors and supplying explosives.
A powerful explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate Number 1 of the metro station close to Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday evening. Nine people were killed and many others injured in this blast. Initial investigations suggest it was a suicide attack, in which a suspect named Dr. Umar Mohammad blew himself up. The explosion caused several nearby vehicles to catch fire and shattered windows. The forensic team also recovered two live cartridges from the scene, which are being examined at the FSL lab.
The police have registered the case under various sections of the UAPA (Sections 16 and 18), the Explosives Act, and the BNS. Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Police to review security arrangements, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued strict directives to the agencies. Following this, a red alert was issued in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Hafiz Mohammad Ishtiaq alias Ishtiaq, the Imam of Al-Falah Masjid from Mewat, Haryana, on Wednesday. He was residing in a rented house on the Al-Falah University campus in Srinagar. During interrogation, it was revealed that Ishtiaq had been gathering explosive materials for the past two years. More than 2,563 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulfur were recovered from his house, which were intended for use in major blasts across the country.
According to sources, Ishtiaq was adept at pushing doctors in Kashmir towards radicalisation. He was in contact with an active terror module from the Dhauj area of Faridabad, from where a suspect named 'Madrasi' had already been apprehended. Ishtiaq has been brought to Srinagar, where further interrogation is ongoing.
The threads of the blast are linked to a terror module in Faridabad, which was operating at the behest of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. The module's objective was to carry out multiple simultaneous explosions in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and UP. More than 8 arrests have been made so far, including 5 doctors from Kashmir.
In a joint operation by the NIA, NSG, and JK Police, a total of over 3,000 kilograms of explosives have been seized. One accused confessed that the module had several active groups planning actions on the lines of the Pulwama attack.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Delhi Blast News