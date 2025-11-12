Red Fort Blast Case: Maulana Arrested from Haryana, Key Module Uncovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Hafiz Mohammad Ishtiaq alias Ishtiaq, the Imam of Al-Falah Masjid from Mewat, Haryana, on Wednesday. He was residing in a rented house on the Al-Falah University campus in Srinagar. During interrogation, it was revealed that Ishtiaq had been gathering explosive materials for the past two years. More than 2,563 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulfur were recovered from his house, which were intended for use in major blasts across the country.