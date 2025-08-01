Registered post service to be discontinued from 1 September

Registered Post: The Indian Postal Department has decided to discontinue the registered post service, which has been in operation since the British era, and merge it with the speed post service. The postal department has sent a circular to postmasters across the country instructing them to complete all necessary revisions by 31 July, so that registered post can be discontinued from 1 September 2025. After this, this facility will become a thing of the past. Thereafter, speed post will be the only option left for sending important documents or goods.
Registered post was introduced in 1854 during the British Raj, when Lord Dalhousie implemented the India Post Office Act. Before that, in 1766, Warren Hastings started the Company Mail under the East India Company. This service had been providing people with an inexpensive and reliable way to send documents and goods for 171 years.
The postal department says that times have changed. Merging registered post with speed post will simplify operations and provide better service to customers. It will also allow for better utilisation of resources. All government offices, courts, and institutions were asked to change their rules by 31 July.
Improved Tracking
With speed post, you can check online where your parcel has reached. This facility was not as good in registered post.
Increased Efficiency
Having a single service will simplify the postal department's work and allow for better resource allocation.
Faster Delivery
Speed post is faster, so your goods will arrive sooner. However, it will be more expensive than registered post.