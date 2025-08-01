1 August 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Registered post service to be discontinued from 1 September

Registered Post: Registered post service in India is soon to become a thing of the past. From 1 September, the registered post service will be discontinued and merged with the Speed Post service.

Jodhpur

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

Registered post ends 1 September, speed post to continue — here’s what changes for you
Graphics photo: Patrika

Registered Post: The Indian Postal Department has decided to discontinue the registered post service, which has been in operation since the British era, and merge it with the speed post service. The postal department has sent a circular to postmasters across the country instructing them to complete all necessary revisions by 31 July, so that registered post can be discontinued from 1 September 2025. After this, this facility will become a thing of the past. Thereafter, speed post will be the only option left for sending important documents or goods.

Registered Post Introduced During British Rule in 1854

Registered post was introduced in 1854 during the British Raj, when Lord Dalhousie implemented the India Post Office Act. Before that, in 1766, Warren Hastings started the Company Mail under the East India Company. This service had been providing people with an inexpensive and reliable way to send documents and goods for 171 years.

Decision for Improved Customer Service

The postal department says that times have changed. Merging registered post with speed post will simplify operations and provide better service to customers. It will also allow for better utilisation of resources. All government offices, courts, and institutions were asked to change their rules by 31 July.

Advantages of the Change

Improved Tracking
With speed post, you can check online where your parcel has reached. This facility was not as good in registered post.
Increased Efficiency
Having a single service will simplify the postal department's work and allow for better resource allocation.
Faster Delivery
Speed post is faster, so your goods will arrive sooner. However, it will be more expensive than registered post.

Share the news:

Published on:

01 Aug 2025 09:44 am

English News / National News / Registered post service to be discontinued from 1 September
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.