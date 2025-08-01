Registered post service to be discontinued from 1 September

Registered Post: The Indian Postal Department has decided to discontinue the registered post service, which has been in operation since the British era, and merge it with the speed post service. The postal department has sent a circular to postmasters across the country instructing them to complete all necessary revisions by 31 July, so that registered post can be discontinued from 1 September 2025. After this, this facility will become a thing of the past. Thereafter, speed post will be the only option left for sending important documents or goods.