Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister; Becomes 4th Woman CM of national capital

Rekha Gupta stated that her government is committed to taking Delhi to new heights of development. The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 27 years. Following Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi, Rekha Gupta is the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

#WATCH | Along with Delhi's new cabinet, led by CM Rekha Gupta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd at Ramlila Maidan. pic.twitter.com/jiy2AbWjUd — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025 Having risen from the ranks and served Delhi in different organisational capacities and as a councillor, Rekha Gupta is familiar with the issues and problems of the national capital. Having risen from the ranks and served Delhi in different organisational capacities and as a councillor, Rekha Gupta is familiar with the issues and problems of the national capital.

With the BJP’s election manifesto containing a slew of promises, she is expected to hit the ground running and adopt a hands-on approach. An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Rekha Gupta started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Having studied at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College, she became the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and actively raised student issues.

As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on developing basic facilities in the area, such as libraries and parks. She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of the AAS, a NGO. She lost the mayoral election to AAP’s Shelly Oberoi in 2023.

A first-time MLA, Rekha Gupta, 50, was preferred over more senior leaders in Delhi BJP apparently because the the party wanted a woman leader to assume the post. She is known to keep a low profile compared to some other leaders in Delhi BJP. Her name as next Delhi CM was announced after days of intense speculation about the possible choice. The results of Delhi assembly polls were declared on February 8.

With BJP stressing on women empowerment, Rekha Gupta’s elevation will help the party emphasise its credentials among women. She will be the only woman among the present BJP Chief Ministers. After her election as leader of BJP legislature party, Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leadership and people of Delhi for the responsibility bestowed on her and said every moment of her life will spent in fulfilling it.

Rekha Gupta said that it is a “miracle” and a “new chapter” marking the beginning of a transformative chapter for women in politics. Speaking to the media, Gupta vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable, asserting that they will have to answer for every rupee misused. “It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women… Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee,” she said.

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s high command for trusting her to govern the national capital. “It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me… I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty… My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi,” Rekha Gupta said.

Rekha Gupta on Wednesday was elected as leader of BJP legislative party in a meeting of newly-elected MLAs. The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power.