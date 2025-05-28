Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils plan to help 6 lakh residents

This decision by the Rekha government comes at a time when rising inflation is making it difficult for the elderly and disabled to meet their daily needs. The government aims to provide greater support for the most vulnerable sections of society. Currently, the Delhi government provides a monthly pension ranging from ₹2000 to ₹2500 to senior citizens and the disabled, depending on various categories. If the Cabinet approves this proposal, lakhs of beneficiaries will directly benefit, improving their quality of life. Final approval is awaited in the coming days.

Approximately Six Lakh Beneficiaries in Delhi According to the Social Welfare Department’s data, approximately 4.60 lakh senior citizens and 1.35 lakh disabled beneficiaries are covered under this pension scheme. Senior citizens aged 60-69 receive a pension of ₹2000 per month, while those aged 70 and above receive ₹2500 per month. Senior citizens below the poverty line (BPL) receive a pension of ₹3000 per month, regardless of age. Similarly, senior citizens aged 60-69 from the SC/ST/minority communities receive a monthly pension of ₹2500.

₹500 Crore Additional Burden on Delhi Government’s Treasury According to Delhi Social Welfare Department officials, the proposed ₹500 increase in pensions for senior citizens and the disabled will raise the pension amount from ₹2500 to ₹3000 and from ₹2000 to ₹2500. This change will impose an additional burden of approximately ₹500 crore annually on the government treasury. The Delhi government is already spending approximately ₹1400 crore annually on this scheme.

Delhi Government to Conduct Thorough Verification of Pension Recipients According to Delhi government sources, along with this pension increase, the eligibility of beneficiaries will also be thoroughly investigated. The Social Welfare Department will ensure that only truly needy individuals benefit from this scheme. This step is necessary to prevent any ineligible person from unfairly benefiting from government resources.

Preparations are underway to further strengthen the digital verification process. Aadhaar and bank accounts will be made mandatory as primary identification to ensure the authenticity of documents related to age, income, and social category.