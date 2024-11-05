Renowned Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Put on Ventilator, PM Modi Speaks to Her Son

Paswan and Ashwini Choubey Also Inquired About Her Health The condition of Sharda Sinha is stable, and she is being continuously monitored, according to Dr. Reema Dada, Professor of Anatomy and Media In-charge at AIIMS, Delhi. Dr. Dada said, “Sharda Sinha ji is hemodynamically stable (meaning her blood pressure and heart rate are stable), but she is being closely monitored. She has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2018.” Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Ramanath Thakur, and Dharmshila Gupta also visited AIIMS to inquire about her health.

Who is Sharda Sinha? Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha is a folk singer from Bihar, known for singing in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi languages. Her Maithili version of the song ‘Ho Dinanath’ based on Chhath Puja has been highly praised. In 2018, Sinha was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day.