Renowned Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Put on Ventilator, PM Modi Speaks to Her Son

Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha is a folk singer from Bihar, known for singing in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi languages.

New DelhiNov 05, 2024 / 09:17 am

Patrika Desk

Sharda Sinha: The health of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha deteriorated on November 4. She was put on a ventilator at AIIMS in the national capital on Monday. Earlier, she was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi on October 27 due to bone marrow cancer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and spoke to her son, inquiring about her health. The PM said that he had taken her health update and had also spoken about ensuring proper treatment.

Paswan and Ashwini Choubey Also Inquired About Her Health

The condition of Sharda Sinha is stable, and she is being continuously monitored, according to Dr. Reema Dada, Professor of Anatomy and Media In-charge at AIIMS, Delhi. Dr. Dada said, “Sharda Sinha ji is hemodynamically stable (meaning her blood pressure and heart rate are stable), but she is being closely monitored. She has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2018.” Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Ramanath Thakur, and Dharmshila Gupta also visited AIIMS to inquire about her health.

Who is Sharda Sinha?

Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha is a folk singer from Bihar, known for singing in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi languages. Her Maithili version of the song ‘Ho Dinanath’ based on Chhath Puja has been highly praised. In 2018, Sinha was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day.

