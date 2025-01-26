Republic Day 2025: India celebrates 76th Republic Day with military might and cultural splendour on Kartavya Path

scriptRepublic Day 2025: India celebrates 76th Republic Day with military might and cultural splendour on Kartavya Path | Latest News | Patrika News
India celebrates its 76th Republic Day today, 26 January 2025. Marking this special occasion, President Draupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations by hoisting the national flag, Tiranga, at Kartavya Path.

New DelhiJan 26, 2025 / 12:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Republic Day 2025: Today, 26 January 2025, India celebrates its 76th Republic Day. The celebrations commenced with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. This year’s chief guest was President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, symbolising the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. The Republic Day parade showcased India’s rich cultural heritage and modern military might.

Grand Parade and Salutations at Kartavya Path

At the ceremony held at Kartavya Path, President Droupadi Murmu received the salute from Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhawanish Kumar and Parade Second-in-Command Major General Sumit Mehta . The parade was a spectacular confluence of India’s diversity and military prowess. Units from the Army, Navy, and Air Force demonstrated their discipline and strength.

Rafale and BrahMos Steal the Show

A highlight of this year’s parade was the display of the Indian Army’s advanced capabilities. Six Rafale jets flew in a Vajrang formation. Additionally, three Sukhoi-30 jets soared through the sky in a Trishul formation. A single Rafale jet, in a Vijay formation, flew at a speed of 900 km/h at an altitude of just 300 meters, showcasing exceptional power and control. The BrahMos missile, the formidable Pinaka rocket system, and other state-of-the-art weapon systems also enhanced the parade’s grandeur.

Display of Culture and Unity

The parade equally showcased India’s rich cultural heritage. Tableaux from various states presented a unique example of India’s diversity and unity. Traditional dances, music, and folk arts captivated the audience. This year, the tableaux representing Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu were particularly appreciated.

A Day of National Strength and Pride

The parade at Kartavya Path presented a stunning confluence of the nation’s military power and cultural richness. This grand event celebrated India’s integrity, sovereignty, and progress. This Republic Day celebration not only instills patriotism among citizens but also conveys a message of India’s strength and culture to the world stage.

