Republic Day 2025: India celebrates 76th Republic Day with military might and cultural splendour on Kartavya Path

Grand Parade and Salutations at Kartavya Path At the ceremony held at Kartavya Path, President Droupadi Murmu received the salute from Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhawanish Kumar and Parade Second-in-Command Major General Sumit Mehta . The parade was a spectacular confluence of India’s diversity and military prowess. Units from the Army, Navy, and Air Force demonstrated their discipline and strength.

Rafale and BrahMos Steal the Show A highlight of this year’s parade was the display of the Indian Army’s advanced capabilities. Six Rafale jets flew in a Vajrang formation. Additionally, three Sukhoi-30 jets soared through the sky in a Trishul formation. A single Rafale jet, in a Vijay formation, flew at a speed of 900 km/h at an altitude of just 300 meters, showcasing exceptional power and control. The BrahMos missile, the formidable Pinaka rocket system, and other state-of-the-art weapon systems also enhanced the parade’s grandeur.

Display of Culture and Unity The parade equally showcased India’s rich cultural heritage. Tableaux from various states presented a unique example of India’s diversity and unity. Traditional dances, music, and folk arts captivated the audience. This year, the tableaux representing Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu were particularly appreciated.