What is the Neptune Ragistan This is a mysterious region of the universe where there are very few planets of this mass. It’s a rare opportunity to find out why such planets are not commonly found in this region. The planet is 87% composed of rocks and is made up of iron-rich materials. The remaining parts have a thin layer of hydrogen and helium.

The Year is Only Five Days Long This planet completes its orbit around its sun TOI-6651 in a cycle of 5.06 days. This means that its year is equivalent to about five days on Earth. The sun of this planet is a giant star, slightly larger and hotter than our sun.