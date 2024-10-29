Reservation: Congress to implement quota within SC quota in Karnataka, no recruitments until commission report arrives

The commission’s recommendations will be implemented after the report arrives. Law Minister HK Patil informed that the commission will submit its report within three months. Supreme Court upholds quota within SC/ST reservation It is worth noting that the Supreme Court had earlier upheld the quota within the SC/ST reservation. The court had questioned the necessity of empirical data for such reservations. Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said that all things will be clear once the terms of reference for the commission are decided. The previous BJP government in Karnataka had rejected the report of the Justice Sadashiva Commission on the same issue. The Sadashiva Commission had recommended categorizing the 15% quota reserved for Scheduled Castes into various castes.