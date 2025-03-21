scriptTejashwi attacks CM Nitish Kumar, demands resignation over ‘insult to national anthem’ | Resign over &#39;insult to national anthem&#39;: Tejashwi takes on CM Nitish Kumar | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Tejashwi attacks CM Nitish Kumar, demands resignation over ‘insult to national anthem’

The RJD has stated that a video of the Chief Minister is going viral, showing him gesturing with his hands during the playing of the national anthem. They claim this constitutes an insult to the national anthem.

PatnaMar 21, 2025 / 02:01 pm

Patrika Desk

A major controversy has erupted in Bihar over the alleged disrespect shown to the National Anthem by the Chief Minister. Opposition leaders have raised the issue both inside and outside the Assembly, demanding an apology from the Chief Minister. This led to significant protests by the opposition in both houses of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
Due to the opposition’s demonstrations, both houses of the Assembly were adjourned until 2 pm.

In the Legislative Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that his actions during the National Anthem at a sporting event yesterday constituted an insult to the nation. He demanded a response from the government.
Meanwhile, in the Legislative Council, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi also raised concerns. She commented on a viral video showing the Chief Minister’s hand movements during the National Anthem, calling it a disrespect to the National Anthem. Rabri Devi stated, “The government should apologise to the House and the people of the country. He should resign from the post of Chief Minister.”
She further added, “Disrespecting the National Anthem is disrespecting the entire nation. The whole world is watching how Nitish Kumar disrespected the National Anthem. We will raise this issue strongly.” Rabri Devi also raised several questions regarding the law and order situation in the state. She said, “The ruling party doesn’t allow the opposition to speak in the House, and the government doesn’t acknowledge the opposition’s presence. Numerous incidents are occurring in Bihar – murders, kidnappings, robberies, rapes, and rapes of Dalit girls. When we raise these issues in the House, the ruling party prevents us from doing so.” Meanwhile, RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh stated that CM Nitish Kumar’s mental state is not well. He asserted that action should be taken against anyone who disrespects the National Anthem, regardless of their position. He suggested that Nitish Kumar should consider his mental health. The RJD leader demanded Nitish Kumar’s resignation, citing his “unstable mental state”. Opposition leaders and workers also protested against the government during this time.

