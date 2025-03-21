Tejashwi attacks CM Nitish Kumar, demands resignation over ‘insult to national anthem’

Due to the opposition’s demonstrations, both houses of the Assembly were adjourned until 2 pm. In the Legislative Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that his actions during the National Anthem at a sporting event yesterday constituted an insult to the nation. He demanded a response from the government.

Meanwhile, in the Legislative Council, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi also raised concerns. She commented on a viral video showing the Chief Minister’s hand movements during the National Anthem, calling it a disrespect to the National Anthem. Rabri Devi stated, “The government should apologise to the House and the people of the country. He should resign from the post of Chief Minister.”