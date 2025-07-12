12 July 2025,

Saturday

National News

Retired Soldier Shoots Woman at Rohtak Railway Station

The inebriated retired soldier shot a woman standing on platform number two of the Rohtak railway station. Before the incident, he shouted to the crowd, "Get out of the way, I'm going to shoot!"

Rohtak

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

Gun Firing
Gun Firing

A retired army man shot a woman at Rohtak Railway Station in Haryana late on Friday evening. Following the shooting, the accused calmly started using his phone next to the injured woman. When a train arrived, he boarded it. After the commotion caused by onlookers, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived on the scene, arresting the accused and sending the injured woman to the hospital. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her back. Initial police investigations suggest the woman and the accused knew each other and worked at different factories.

Panic on Platform Number 2

Police reported that on Friday evening, the woman was waiting for a train on Platform Number 2 when the accused, reportedly intoxicated, arrived. He told nearby passengers to move, claiming he was going to fire a weapon. He then shot the woman in the back. The woman fell to the ground on the platform.

The gunshot caused immediate panic on the platform. GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel arrived at the scene. The man remained standing near the woman, even as police officers arrived. A Kurukṣetra-bound train arrived shortly after. The man boarded the train attempting to escape. However, onlookers raised the alarm, and with the assistance of fellow passengers, the accused was apprehended.

Accused Under the Influence

The SHO (Station House Officer) of the GRP station, Jogender Singh, identified the injured woman as Pinki, a resident of Julāna, who works for a company in Hisar. The accused, Wazir Singh, is a retired army man from Lījwāna village. He was intoxicated at the time of the incident and has confessed to firing the weapon. SHO Jogender Singh stated that the motive for the shooting remains unclear and a statement will be taken from the woman once she regains consciousness.

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 09:04 am

