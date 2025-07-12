Retired Soldier Shoots Woman at Rohtak Railway Station

A retired army man shot a woman at Rohtak Railway Station in Haryana late on Friday evening. Following the shooting, the accused calmly started using his phone next to the injured woman. When a train arrived, he boarded it. After the commotion caused by onlookers, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived on the scene, arresting the accused and sending the injured woman to the hospital. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her back. Initial police investigations suggest the woman and the accused knew each other and worked at different factories.