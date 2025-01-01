Revised Train Schedule: New Timetable for Major Express Trains Effective 1 January 2025

New Timetable Effective from Today According to the new timetable, the Ambikapur Intercity, Somnath, Chitrakoot Express, and Jabalpur-Gondia passenger trains will depart 10 minutes earlier than their scheduled time. Changes have also been made to the numbers of some MEMU trains.

Gondia Passenger Train Arrival Time Revised The Gondia-Jabalpur passenger train will now arrive in Jabalpur at 12:25 AM instead of 12:10 AM. The Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur-Rewa Vande Bharat Express will arrive in Rewa at 11:35 PM instead of 11:30 PM. Similarly, the Katni-Bhusaval Express will arrive in Katni at 5:00 AM, and the Rewa-Bhopal Express will arrive in Rewa at 8:10 AM.