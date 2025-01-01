Revised Train Schedule: New Timetable for Major Express Trains Effective 1 January 2025

The railway administration has made partial changes to the timings of 43 trains on the West Central Railway and those passing through it. The departure time from the originating station has been changed for 19 trains, while the arrival time at the destination has been revised for 12 trains. The revised timetable has been released and will be effective from Wednesday.
New Timetable Effective from Today
According to the new timetable, the Ambikapur Intercity, Somnath, Chitrakoot Express, and Jabalpur-Gondia passenger trains will depart 10 minutes earlier than their scheduled time. Changes have also been made to the numbers of some MEMU trains.
Gondia Passenger Train Arrival Time Revised
The Gondia-Jabalpur passenger train will now arrive in Jabalpur at 12:25 AM instead of 12:10 AM. The Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur-Rewa Vande Bharat Express will arrive in Rewa at 11:35 PM instead of 11:30 PM. Similarly, the Katni-Bhusaval Express will arrive in Katni at 5:00 AM, and the Rewa-Bhopal Express will arrive in Rewa at 8:10 AM.
Revised Departure Times
Jabalpur-Ambikapur Intercity Express: 12:45 PM
Somnath Express: 12:30 PM
Jabalpur-Lucknow Chitrakoot Express: 08:50 PM
Jabalpur-Nainpur Passenger: 10:15 AM
Jabalpur-Gondia Passenger: 06:00 AM
Katni-Bhusaval Express: 00:40 AM
Rewa-Bhopal Express: 10:35 PM
Increased Stoppage Time
The stoppage time of the Shaktipunj Express at Bargwan station has been increased from two minutes to five minutes. The Dayoday Express will now stop for 10 minutes at Guna railway station.
