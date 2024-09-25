scriptKolkata Doctor Murder Case: Nationwide Doctors’ Strike Continues, Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandeep Ghosh, Resigns | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: Nationwide Doctors’ Strike Continues, Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandeep Ghosh, Resigns

West Bengal Doctor Murder Case Update: After the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in a government hospital in Kolkata, protests are ongoing across the country. In the meantime, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College has resigned.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:02 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh resigns

RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh resigns

Kolkata Doctor Murder Case Update: After the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in a government hospital in Kolkata, protests are ongoing across the country. Doctors are demanding justice. In the meantime, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College has resigned. The Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Kumar Goyal, stated on Sunday that the Joint CP Crime met with the victim’s family today and handed over the post-mortem report to them as per the Supreme Court guidelines.
Doctors’ Association is demanding justice. In the meantime, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College has resigned.

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Medical Students Nationwide Strike Today
Kolkata Doctor Murder: Medical Students Nationwide Strike Today

Doctors on Strike Today

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has announced a nationwide strike in all hospitals on August 12, in solidarity with the resident doctors of RG Hospital. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the murder of a doctor in a medical college and hospital and demanded a fair investigation and punishment for the culprits.

News / National News / Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: Nationwide Doctors’ Strike Continues, Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandeep Ghosh, Resigns

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

Asia

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

1 week ago

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

2 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

11 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

45 minutes ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

6 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

23 hours ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

National News

Haryana Election: Who will be the CM Face of Congress in Haryana? The Congress leader gave this answer

in 5 hours

RSS supports caste census

National News

RSS supports caste census

in 5 hours

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

National News

The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

in 5 hours

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

National News

‘We used to paint the Kamal mark on walls and they…’ BJP’s membership campaign, PM Modi shares an old story

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.