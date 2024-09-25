West Bengal Doctor Murder Case Update: After the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in a government hospital in Kolkata, protests are ongoing across the country. In the meantime, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College has resigned.
Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: Nationwide Doctors' Strike Continues, Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandeep Ghosh, Resigns
