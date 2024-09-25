Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: Nationwide Doctors’ Strike Continues, Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandeep Ghosh, Resigns

West Bengal Doctor Murder Case Update: After the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in a government hospital in Kolkata, protests are ongoing across the country. In the meantime, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College has resigned.

Kolkata Doctor Murder Case Update: After the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor in a government hospital in Kolkata, protests are ongoing across the country. Doctors are demanding justice. In the meantime, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College has resigned. The Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Kumar Goyal, stated on Sunday that the Joint CP Crime met with the victim’s family today and handed over the post-mortem report to them as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

