National News

RG Kar Rape Case: Junior Doctors’ Decision, Now They Will Protest Village by Village

The protest against RG Kar Rape Case is ongoing by junior doctors. The junior doctors’ organization, West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), is planning to expand its base from urban areas to rural villages in Bengal.

KolkataOct 27, 2024 / 04:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Kolkata (Kolkata) RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s junior doctors are continuing their protest against the rape and murder of their colleague. The junior doctors’ organization, West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), is planning to expand its base from urban areas to rural villages in Bengal. Debasish Halder, one of the leading faces of the movement, said, “Until the investigation reaches a logical conclusion and our demands are met, our protest will continue. The movement will no longer be limited to the metro, cities, or district headquarters. We will take it to the rural areas.”

Halder’s Opinion on the Formation of Rival Union

On Saturday, Halder also expressed his opinion on the formation of a rival union, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA). He said it was strange that those accused of “threat culture” were now forming a union with the support of the ruling party and making big claims. The junior doctors who were recently suspended by the RG Kar Medical College’s college council for “threat culture” have joined the WBJDA.

Aniket Mahato Receives Notice

A junior doctor associated with WBJDA sent a legal notice to Aniket Mahato. Mahato is one of the leading faces of the protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The notice was sent in response to his comments during a meeting with the Chief Minister, where he called the suspended doctors “notorious criminals.”

Rival Association’s Claim

Those associated with the rival association claimed that they were the real victims of the “threat culture” spread by a group leading the protest against the rape and murder. However, the college council had announced their suspension earlier this month, but the Calcutta High Court recently rejected the council’s proposal and said that only the state government could decide on the matter.

