RG Kar Rape Case: Junior Doctors’ Decision, Now They Will Protest Village by Village

Halder’s Opinion on the Formation of Rival Union On Saturday, Halder also expressed his opinion on the formation of a rival union, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA). He said it was strange that those accused of “threat culture” were now forming a union with the support of the ruling party and making big claims. The junior doctors who were recently suspended by the RG Kar Medical College’s college council for “threat culture” have joined the WBJDA.

Aniket Mahato Receives Notice A junior doctor associated with WBJDA sent a legal notice to Aniket Mahato. Mahato is one of the leading faces of the protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The notice was sent in response to his comments during a meeting with the Chief Minister, where he called the suspended doctors “notorious criminals.”