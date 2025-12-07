Right to Disconnect Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha by Supriya Sule, Employees Not Obligated to Respond to Office Calls and Emails After Hours

Right to Disconnect Bill: In a move to champion employee rights in the Lok Sabha, Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), introduced the Right to Disconnect Bill on Friday. The bill proposes to grant employees the right to not respond to office calls and emails after working hours. Additionally, the bill includes provisions for holidays. Following this, if an employee goes on leave, they will have the right to disconnect from office calls and emails. However, this is a private member's bill, which may be withdrawn after the government's response. Bills are often introduced in Parliament but do not always become law.