Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

According to the schedule released by the Rajasthan government for Rising Rajasthan, Rajasthan’s Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore will deliver the welcome address from 11:20 am to 11:29 am. After that, an 11-minute film on Pravasi Rajasthanis will be shown to all the guests.

From 11:40 am to 11:56 am, N. Sethiya Group of Companies founder and chairman Nirmal Kumar Sethiya, Rajasthan Business and Professional Group's chairman Ashok Odhani, CG Corp Global's chairman and MP Dr. Binod K. Chaudhary, and Piramal Enterprises Limited's chairman Ajay Piramal will express their views.

From 12:01 pm to 12:11 pm, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur will deliver his speech. Then, from 12:11 pm to 12:21 pm, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav will express his views. After that, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will deliver his speech from 12:21 pm to 12:36 pm. Then, Governor Hari Bhau Bagde will express his views for the next 10 minutes. Finally, Minister Rathore will thank all the participants for attending the programme.