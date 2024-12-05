Rising Rajasthan: Jaipur International Airport to witness VVIP movement for 5 days, guests to be welcomed with Rajasthani traditions

Around 300 VVIP guests will be present. According to the airport administration, around 100 charter planes will arrive at the airport during these five days. The guests will be welcomed with garlands and safa (turbans), following Rajasthani traditions. Traditional performances like Kachchi Ghodi and Kalbeliya will also be organised. The entire atmosphere will be steeped in Rajasthani culture. Meetings have already taken place between airport management and administration to finalise the preparations.

Security to be tightened, no inconvenience to passengers From Sunday to Thursday, security arrangements at the airport will be strengthened. Along with airport security, state security will also be deployed. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival, the SPG will take charge of airport security. Airport administration has assured that there will be no inconvenience to regular passengers during the VVIP movement, and their movement will be smooth.

Help desk to be set up, problems to be resolved promptly It has been informed that a help desk will be set up at the airport, where airport staff and administrative officials will be present to welcome guests. After welcoming them, they will be escorted to the JECC in cars and will be provided with similar arrangements during their return journey. The help desk will also address any problems faced by the guests. Most passengers will arrive at Terminal 2 of the airport. Guests will start arriving on Sunday and will return by Thursday, although most of them will arrive between December 9 and 11.

Over 3,200 police personnel and officials manage security Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with national and international guests, will participate in the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit. Over 3,200 police personnel and officials have been deployed for security arrangements. Additional Police Commissioner Dr Rameshwar Singh informed that instructions have been given to thana in-charges to search hotels, guest houses, and other places where outsiders are staying and keep a watch on suspicious individuals.

The city’s bus stand and railway station will also be under surveillance. They informed that 11 IPS officers, 36 Additional SPs, 67 DSPs, 182 Inspectors, 320 SIs-ASIs, 2,750 constables, and 4 companies of RAC jawans have been deployed for security arrangements at the airport, the venue, and other key locations in the city.