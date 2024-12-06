Rising Rajasthan: PM Modi along with these central leaders will come to Jaipur, Amit Shah may also participate in the summit

scriptRising Rajasthan: PM Modi along with these central leaders will come to Jaipur, Amit Shah may also participate in the summit | Latest News | Patrika News
JaipurDec 06, 2024 / 09:20 am

Jaipur: Preparations for the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit have gained momentum. Along with international delegates, several prominent central leaders are also likely to attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Jaipur on Monday to inaugurate the summit, and more than eight central ministers are likely to participate. There is a possibility that Union Home Secretary Amit Shah may also attend the summit, although his programme has not been finalised yet.
According to high-ranking government sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Jaipur on Monday morning around 10 am. He will arrive at the JECC at around 10:30 am and inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit. He is expected to stay for around one hour and twenty minutes. After noon, he will leave Jaipur. Due to security concerns, entry to the venue will be closed one hour before the PM’s arrival.

Gadkari, Piyush among ministers attending

Sources have confirmed that several Union ministers have finalised their programs to attend the summit. These include Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Bhagirath Chaudhary, and others. There is also a possibility that Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat may attend the summit.

