Rising Rajasthan Summit : Flash Charging Electric Bus to Run Between Delhi-Jaipur

The Gift of Ring Road, Highway, and Elevated Road Nitin Gadkari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s goal is to make India the world’s third-largest economy. On this occasion, Nitin Gadkari has given the gift of Ring Road, Highway, and Elevated Road. Under this, a 6500-crore rupee project to build a Northern Ring Road in Jaipur, a 6800-crore rupee project to build a Kotputli-Agra Greenfield highway, and a 12,000-crore rupee project to build a Jaipur-Kishangarh-Jodhpur-Amritsar Greenfield highway will be undertaken.

Elevated Road to be Built at 538 Crore Rupees Nitin Gadkari further said that an elevated road will be built from Raipur to Jassakheda in Pali at 538 crore rupees, a 1400 crore rupee project to build a road from Nagaur to Netra, a 500 crore rupee project to build a bypass in Sikar-Laxmangarh-Fatehpur, a 1400 crore rupee project to build a road from Jhunjhunu-Chidawa-Singhana-Pacheri, and a 600 crore rupee project to build a road from Singhana-Khetri-Jasrapur-Nagalisedi-Bhatiwaad.