Rising Rajasthan Summit : Flash Charging Electric Bus to Run Between Delhi-Jaipur

There will be an overhead flash charger at the bus stop, and the bus will be charged in just half a minute.

JaipurDec 11, 2024 / 03:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Rising Rajasthan Summit Nitin Gadkari Said Flash Charging e-bus will run between Delhi-Jaipur
Rising Rajasthan Summit: The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is witnessing big announcements every day. On Tuesday, at the JECC, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that soon, a flash-charging electric bus will run between Delhi and Jaipur. There will be an overhead flash charger at the bus stop, and the bus will be charged in just half a minute. Along with this, Gadkari claimed that in the next two years, Rajasthan’s national highway network will be made like the American highway network.

The Gift of Ring Road, Highway, and Elevated Road

Nitin Gadkari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s goal is to make India the world’s third-largest economy. On this occasion, Nitin Gadkari has given the gift of Ring Road, Highway, and Elevated Road. Under this, a 6500-crore rupee project to build a Northern Ring Road in Jaipur, a 6800-crore rupee project to build a Kotputli-Agra Greenfield highway, and a 12,000-crore rupee project to build a Jaipur-Kishangarh-Jodhpur-Amritsar Greenfield highway will be undertaken.

Elevated Road to be Built at 538 Crore Rupees

Nitin Gadkari further said that an elevated road will be built from Raipur to Jassakheda in Pali at 538 crore rupees, a 1400 crore rupee project to build a road from Nagaur to Netra, a 500 crore rupee project to build a bypass in Sikar-Laxmangarh-Fatehpur, a 1400 crore rupee project to build a road from Jhunjhunu-Chidawa-Singhana-Pacheri, and a 600 crore rupee project to build a road from Singhana-Khetri-Jasrapur-Nagalisedi-Bhatiwaad.

