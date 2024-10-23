scriptRJD Candidate List: National Janata Dal has fielded candidates in 6 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections | Latest News | Patrika News
RJD Candidate List: National Janata Dal has fielded candidates in 6 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Rashtriya Janata Dal Candidate List For 6 seats india alliance vs nda bjp Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rjd

RanchiOct 23, 2024 / 10:56 am

Patrika Desk

Rashtriya Janata Dal fielded candidates on 6 seats in Jharkhand

Rashtriya Janata Dal fielded candidates on 6 seats in Jharkhand Elections

The National Janata Dal has announced the names of its candidates for six seats in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Suresh Paswan has been fielded from the Deoghar seat, Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Godda, Subhash Yadav from Koderma, Rashmi Prakash from Chatra, Naresh Prasad Singh from Vishrampur, and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav from the Hussainabad seat. This list has been released with the signature of the party’s national general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge, Jayprakash Narayan Yadav.

The party’s only current MLA’s ticket cut

The National Janata Dal has not fielded its only current MLA and minister in the Hemant Soren government, Satyanand Bhokta, as a candidate this time. He used to contest from the reserved Chatra Sadar seat reserved for Scheduled Castes. However, Bhokta belongs to the Bhogta caste, which has been removed from the Scheduled Caste list and included in the Scheduled Tribe list by the Central Government. Therefore, he can’t contest for this seat. The party could not find an alternative seat for him.

Jailed Subhash Yadav made a candidate

Although the party has fielded Subhash Yadav’s daughter-in-law, Rashmi Prakash, as a candidate from Chatra, Subhash Yadav, who has been fielded from Koderma, is currently in jail in connection with the Bihar sand mining scandal and money laundering case. RJD had demanded 20-22 seats under the India Bloc alliance, but after three days of negotiations, the party agreed to contest on six seats. It is being said that the party may get one more seat under the alliance.

