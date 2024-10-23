RJD Candidate List: National Janata Dal has fielded candidates in 6 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The party’s only current MLA’s ticket cut The National Janata Dal has not fielded its only current MLA and minister in the Hemant Soren government, Satyanand Bhokta, as a candidate this time. He used to contest from the reserved Chatra Sadar seat reserved for Scheduled Castes. However, Bhokta belongs to the Bhogta caste, which has been removed from the Scheduled Caste list and included in the Scheduled Tribe list by the Central Government. Therefore, he can’t contest for this seat. The party could not find an alternative seat for him.

Jailed Subhash Yadav made a candidate Although the party has fielded Subhash Yadav’s daughter-in-law, Rashmi Prakash, as a candidate from Chatra, Subhash Yadav, who has been fielded from Koderma, is currently in jail in connection with the Bihar sand mining scandal and money laundering case. RJD had demanded 20-22 seats under the India Bloc alliance, but after three days of negotiations, the party agreed to contest on six seats. It is being said that the party may get one more seat under the alliance.