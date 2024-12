On Sunday, Minister Singh visited the Weaver Service Centre located at Polo Ground, where Rajesh Rathore, Executive Director of MPIDC, presented a project overview. The presentation highlighted that due to the Chief Minister’s special interest, the project is being developed on 2176 acres of land near Bhainsrola in Badnawar at a cost of ₹1600 crore. The park will comprise 215 blocks and 81 plug-and-play units, allowing companies to commence operations immediately upon arrival.