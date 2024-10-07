Unity is Essential for India’s Security – RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

He also said that for a good society, discipline, a sense of duty towards the state, and goal-oriented behavior are essential. “Society is not just made up of me and my family, but we need to have an all-encompassing concern for society to achieve God in our lives.”

No Work Compares to RSS’s Work RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also talked about the work of RSS, saying that it is not mechanical but thought-based. “There is no work in the world that compares to RSS’s work. RSS’s work cannot be compared to anyone else’s. RSS’s values are inculcated in the family, and from the family, they spread to society. This is the method of individual development adopted by RSS.”

India is a Hindu Nation India’s prestige in the world is due to its strength. “India is a Hindu nation. We have been living here since ancient times, although the term Hindu came later. Earlier, the term Hindu was used for all sects living in India. Hindus accept everyone and consider them their own. Hindus say that we are right and you are also right in your place – let’s live with goodwill and constant dialogue.”