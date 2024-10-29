scriptRSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Gwalior Tour, High Security Zone from Kedarapur to Nayagaon | Latest News | Patrika News
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Gwalior Tour, High Security Zone from Kedarapur to Nayagaon

Mohan Bhagwat: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a tour of Gwalior today. More than 250 jawans have been deployed in Kedarapur for his security.

GwaliorOct 29, 2024 / 09:52 am

Patrika Desk

mohan bhagwat
The RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, is scheduled to attend a meeting of all-India level functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Gwalior. To ensure his security, more than 250 jawans have been deployed in Kedarapur. He will arrive in Gwalior via road from Mathura, and the police have sanitized the route from Nirawali to Vikki Factory.
The RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, will be brought to Kedarapur by the Morena police, and from there, he will be taken to Gwalior under the security cover of the Gwalior police. The police have also conducted a rehearsal of the route from the city’s entry point to Kedarapur.

High-Security Zone

During Mohan Bhagwat’s visit, Kedarapur has been put under a two-layer security cover. A safe house has also been set up in Nayagaon. A team of doctors has also been put on alert at JAH.

Security Arrangements

  • More than 250 jawans have been deployed in Kedarapur for security
  • A no-fly zone will be in place from Nirawali to Kedarapur and Nayagaon
  • Surveillance will be maintained on the route of the VIP’s movement

