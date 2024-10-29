RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Gwalior Tour, High Security Zone from Kedarapur to Nayagaon

The RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, will be brought to Kedarapur by the Morena police, and from there, he will be taken to Gwalior under the security cover of the Gwalior police. The police have also conducted a rehearsal of the route from the city’s entry point to Kedarapur.

High-Security Zone During Mohan Bhagwat’s visit, Kedarapur has been put under a two-layer security cover. A safe house has also been set up in Nayagaon. A team of doctors has also been put on alert at JAH.