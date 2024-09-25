RSS supports caste census

Caste should not be used for political gain RSS On Monday, during the concluding session of the three-day coordination meeting in Palakkad, Kerala, Sangh’s chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar replied to questions. When asked about the caste-based census, he said, ‘Caste is a sensitive issue in our society, and it is also related to the country’s unity. Therefore, it needs to be considered seriously, not with an eye on elections and politics.’

Need to consider caste-based census Sangh’s chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said that the government needs data for the development of the country and society. Special attention needs to be paid to certain castes in society. This (caste-based census) should be done for these purposes. Its use should be for the welfare of the people, and it should not be used as a political tool.

It is worth noting that the central government, led by Modi, has maintained complete silence on the issue of caste-based census. Although the BJP had supported the caste-based census in Bihar, it appears to be standing with the government on this issue. In such a scenario, the RSS’s statement on caste-based census is being seen as a big blow to the Modi government.