RSS supports caste census

RSS: During the three-day coordination meeting in Palakkad, Kerala, the Sangh has supported the opposition’s demand for a caste-based census.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:49 pm

Patrika Desk

The opposition had accused the Modi government of not conducting a caste-based census during the Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, Congress leaders and several parties had promised in their manifestos that they would conduct a caste-based census across the country, just like Nitish Kumar did in Bihar, and make the results public. After the three-day coordination meeting in Palakkad, Kerala, the RSS has expressed its support for the opposition’s demand for a caste-based census, but with certain conditions.

Caste should not be used for political gain RSS

On Monday, during the concluding session of the three-day coordination meeting in Palakkad, Kerala, Sangh’s chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar replied to questions. When asked about the caste-based census, he said, ‘Caste is a sensitive issue in our society, and it is also related to the country’s unity. Therefore, it needs to be considered seriously, not with an eye on elections and politics.’

Need to consider caste-based census

Sangh’s chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said that the government needs data for the development of the country and society. Special attention needs to be paid to certain castes in society. This (caste-based census) should be done for these purposes. Its use should be for the welfare of the people, and it should not be used as a political tool.
It is worth noting that the central government, led by Modi, has maintained complete silence on the issue of caste-based census. Although the BJP had supported the caste-based census in Bihar, it appears to be standing with the government on this issue. In such a scenario, the RSS’s statement on caste-based census is being seen as a big blow to the Modi government.

