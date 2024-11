RSS will connect researchers with developed India’s vision, researchers from across the country will participate

New Delhi•Nov 14, 2024 / 11:15 am• Patrika Desk

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has taken an initiative to connect researchers with developed Indian and Indian cultural values. The organization affiliated with the Sangh, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, is organizing an all-India researcher conference from November 15 to 17 at SGT University in Gurugram. In this, two former Chief Justices of India, along with leaders from ISRO and the Navy, will guide researchers from various fields.

The conference will be inaugurated by RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat. Exhibition of Dr. Kalam’s contributions An exhibition using artificial intelligence will also be organized at the conference on the theme of Indian knowledge tradition and research. This exhibition will showcase the achievements of Indian knowledge and science from ancient sage Kanad to modern scientist Dr. Kalam and provide a vision for the future of education. This event will give outstanding researchers internship opportunities at prestigious research institutions.