RuPay Card Payments Have Been Launched in Maldives, PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction

RuPay Card Payments Now In Maldives: India’s RuPay card payments have now started in Maldives.

Oct 07, 2024 / 05:08 pm

Patrika Desk

RuPay card payments introduced in Maldives

RuPay card payments introduced in Maldives

India and Maldives had a dispute at the beginning of this year, which is not hidden from anyone. However, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu has realized his mistake and has also apologized to India. Currently, Muizzu is on a 4-day visit to India with his wife Sajidha Mohamed. He wants to not only improve relations with India but also strengthen them. In May, Maldives' Minister Mohamed Saeed informed that the Indian RuPay service would be launched in Maldives to strengthen relations between the two countries. However, Saeed did not give any information about when this service would be launched in Maldives. But now that wait is over, as it has been launched in Maldives today.

RuPay Card Payments Launched in Maldives

RuPay card payment service was launched in Maldives today, Monday, October 7. RuPay service is a very useful service in India for transactions. In the past, this service has been launched in many other countries as well, as they have also recognized the importance of this Indian service. Today, this service has been launched in Maldives as well. A person bought some goods at a store in Maldives and used his RuPay card for payment.

PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives' President Muizzu also became witnesses to the first transaction of RuPay card payments in Maldives. Both of them watched this scene live from India and even clapped.

