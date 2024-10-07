RuPay Card Payments Have Been Launched in Maldives, PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction

RuPay Card Payments Launched in Maldives RuPay card payment service was launched in Maldives today, Monday, October 7. RuPay service is a very useful service in India for transactions. In the past, this service has been launched in many other countries as well, as they have also recognized the importance of this Indian service. Today, this service has been launched in Maldives as well. A person bought some goods at a store in Maldives and used his RuPay card for payment.

PM Modi and Muizzu Became Witnesses to the First Transaction Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives’ President Muizzu also became witnesses to the first transaction of RuPay card payments in Maldives. Both of them watched this scene live from India and even clapped.