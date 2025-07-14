Russian Woman Describes 8 Years in Hiding in India, Calls Snake Her Friend

He said that Nina avoided staying in hotels to avoid being caught. She chose to hide in the forests to protect herself from the police. Shridhar said that while his police team was patrolling the Ramteerth hills, they noticed footprints. This led them to the cave where Nina's daughter was playing, while Nina was asleep with her other daughter. Some Russian books were also found in the cave. The police said the woman had been living there with her two daughters for two months and had been living in hiding for about eight years.