scriptRadhakrishna Vikhe Patil FIR: Supreme Court Orders FIR Against Maharashtra BJP Minister | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil FIR: Supreme Court Orders FIR Against Maharashtra BJP Minister

Maharashtra Politics: A senior BJP leader has been accused of defrauding farmers under the guise of a loan waiver scheme designed for their benefit, allegedly through financial irregularities.

Apr 30, 2025 / 07:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil FIR
Senior Maharashtra BJP leader and Minister in the Fadnavis cabinet, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has received a major setback from the Supreme Court. Following the apex court’s order, the Ahelanagar district police have filed an FIR against Minister Patil and 53 others. They are all accused of defrauding farmers of ₹8.86 crore in loan disbursement.
An official stated that the case was registered on the Supreme Court’s instructions. Vikhe Patil is named as accused number 19 in the FIR. This two-decade-old case is linked to the Padmashri Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory, which was then controlled by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
The Supreme Court directed the police to file an FIR to investigate allegations of the sugar factory management allegedly misusing funds received under the state government’s loan waiver scheme. Following this, an FIR was registered on Monday at the Lon-Rahta police station in Ahelanagar against the senior BJP leader and others. Further action in the case is underway.
The complaint accuses Vikhe Patil and others of financial irregularities and defrauding the government by misusing the loan waiver scheme designed for farmers.

What is the Entire Case About?

This FIR was registered based on a complaint by 66-year-old farmer and long-time cooperative member, Balasaheb Kerunath Vikhe. He alleged that loans were taken in the names of farmers without their knowledge or consent. This fraud was carried out in collusion between the sugar mill management and bank employees.
According to the FIR, between 2004 and 2006, the sugar mill’s board of directors prepared forged documents in the names of member farmers to obtain loans. Union Bank disbursed ₹3.11 crore, and Bank of India disbursed ₹5.74 crore. However, this amount was never given to the farmers; instead, it is alleged that those associated with the mill embezzled this money in collusion with bank officials.
Subsequently, in 2007, the accused misused the government’s loan waiver scheme, portraying these fraudulent loans as genuine, thereby causing significant losses to the government treasury.

News / National News / Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil FIR: Supreme Court Orders FIR Against Maharashtra BJP Minister

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: 7 die over five days after drinking toxic liquor, dozens critical

National News

Rajasthan: 7 die over five days after drinking toxic liquor, dozens critical

in 1 hour

Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next Chief Justice of India

National News

Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next Chief Justice of India

in 48 minutes

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

National News

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

6 hours ago

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

Education News

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

3 hours ago

Latest National News

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil FIR: Supreme Court Orders FIR Against Maharashtra BJP Minister

National News

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil FIR: Supreme Court Orders FIR Against Maharashtra BJP Minister

in 4 hours

Supreme Court Dismisses Mukhtar Ansari's Son's Poisoning Allegation

National News

Supreme Court Dismisses Mukhtar Ansari's Son's Poisoning Allegation

in 4 hours

Modi Government to Conduct Caste Census: Opposition Claims Victory

National News

Modi Government to Conduct Caste Census: Opposition Claims Victory

in 3 hours

IAS Ashok Khemka Retires After 57 Transfers in 34-Year Career

National News

IAS Ashok Khemka Retires After 57 Transfers in 34-Year Career

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.