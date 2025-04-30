Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil FIR: Supreme Court Orders FIR Against Maharashtra BJP Minister

An official stated that the case was registered on the Supreme Court’s instructions. Vikhe Patil is named as accused number 19 in the FIR. This two-decade-old case is linked to the Padmashri Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory, which was then controlled by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

The Supreme Court directed the police to file an FIR to investigate allegations of the sugar factory management allegedly misusing funds received under the state government’s loan waiver scheme. Following this, an FIR was registered on Monday at the Lon-Rahta police station in Ahelanagar against the senior BJP leader and others. Further action in the case is underway.

The complaint accuses Vikhe Patil and others of financial irregularities and defrauding the government by misusing the loan waiver scheme designed for farmers. What is the Entire Case About? This FIR was registered based on a complaint by 66-year-old farmer and long-time cooperative member, Balasaheb Kerunath Vikhe. He alleged that loans were taken in the names of farmers without their knowledge or consent. This fraud was carried out in collusion between the sugar mill management and bank employees.

According to the FIR, between 2004 and 2006, the sugar mill’s board of directors prepared forged documents in the names of member farmers to obtain loans. Union Bank disbursed ₹3.11 crore, and Bank of India disbursed ₹5.74 crore. However, this amount was never given to the farmers; instead, it is alleged that those associated with the mill embezzled this money in collusion with bank officials.

Subsequently, in 2007, the accused misused the government’s loan waiver scheme, portraying these fraudulent loans as genuine, thereby causing significant losses to the government treasury.