Traffic Challans Soon on WhatsApp, Payment Woes Eased

With this facility, you will no longer have to face difficulties in paying challans. This system will provide instant challan payment, which will be a huge relief to the traffic police and the transport department. After the WhatsApp traffic challan system is activated, you will receive updates on challans, reminders, etc. on your phone. Moreover, you will also receive receipts for paid challans on WhatsApp. This system will make it very easy for people to get challan information. The transport department will soon implement this system so that people can reap its benefits.

