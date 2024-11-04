scriptTraffic Challans Soon on WhatsApp, Payment Woes Eased | Latest News | Patrika News
Traffic Challans Soon on WhatsApp, Payment Woes Eased

Traffic challan updates will soon be received directly on WhatsApp. You can also make challan payments on WhatsApp.

New DelhiNov 04, 2024 / 02:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Traffic Challan via WhatsApp: Nowadays, challans are sent online. But now, paying traffic challans is going to become even easier. In the coming days, you will receive challans directly on WhatsApp. Along with this, you can also make payments through WhatsApp. The transport department will soon start sending traffic challans through WhatsApp. Recently, the Delhi government shared a post stating that those who violate traffic rules will now receive e-challans directly on WhatsApp. You can make payments by clicking on the provided link. WhatsApp already offers payment facilities, which are completely free.
With this facility, you will no longer have to face difficulties in paying challans. This system will provide instant challan payment, which will be a huge relief to the traffic police and the transport department. After the WhatsApp traffic challan system is activated, you will receive updates on challans, reminders, etc. on your phone. Moreover, you will also receive receipts for paid challans on WhatsApp. This system will make it very easy for people to get challan information. The transport department will soon implement this system so that people can reap its benefits.
The reason behind introducing this facility is that people often do not receive challan-related messages, which creates difficulties in paying challans. Now, with the WhatsApp system activated, instant challan payment will become easier. Moreover, you will also receive receipts for paid challans on WhatsApp.

