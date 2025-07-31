Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Acquitted in Malegaon Blast Case After 17 Years

Pragya Thakur Acquitted in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case: A Mumbai-based NIA court delivered its verdict on Thursday in the Malegaon bomb blast case of 29 September 2008, in Maharashtra. The blast, which occurred at Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon, resulted in six deaths and over 100 injuries. After 17 years, the court acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit. The court cited lapses in the investigation and a lack of concrete evidence to prove the charges, stating that no one can be convicted based on mere suspicion. Even the motorcycle allegedly used in the blast was not linked to Pragya Singh Thakur.