31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Acquitted in Malegaon Blast Case After 17 Years

A special NIA court delivered its verdict today in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The blast resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to over 100.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

Malegaon Blast Case Verdict
Malegaon Blast Case Verdict (Image Source: Patrika)

Pragya Thakur Acquitted in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case: A Mumbai-based NIA court delivered its verdict on Thursday in the Malegaon bomb blast case of 29 September 2008, in Maharashtra. The blast, which occurred at Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon, resulted in six deaths and over 100 injuries. After 17 years, the court acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit. The court cited lapses in the investigation and a lack of concrete evidence to prove the charges, stating that no one can be convicted based on mere suspicion. Even the motorcycle allegedly used in the blast was not linked to Pragya Singh Thakur.

Court's Statement

Special Judge A K Lahoti remarked that the prosecution failed to present any ‘concrete evidence’, leading the court to acquit all accused, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Regarding the charges against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the court stated that the prosecution failed to prove that the motorcycle allegedly used to carry the bomb belonged to her. The judge noted that forensic experts could not fully recover the two-wheeler's chassis number, preventing the prosecution from definitively establishing its ownership. Furthermore, the court observed that Pragya Singh Thakur had renounced worldly possessions and taken monastic vows two years before the blast.

Concerning the charges against Lieutenant Colonel Purohit, the court found no evidence to suggest his involvement in procuring RDX from Kashmir or assembling the bomb.

The special court examined over 300 witnesses in this case, with more than 40 retracting their statements. Seven individuals were accused, including Pragya Singh Thakur, a former BJP MP from Bhopal. Besides Pragya Singh Thakur, the accused were Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Raherkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Samir Kulkarni. All are currently out on bail.

The blast near a mosque in Malegaon, approximately 200 kilometres from Mumbai in northern Maharashtra, on 29 September 2008, killed six and injured over 100. The Maharashtra ATS initially investigated the case, led by then-ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks before the Malegaon blast investigation could be concluded. The case was later handed over to the NIA.

Share the news:

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 03:17 pm

English News / National News / Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Acquitted in Malegaon Blast Case After 17 Years
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.