Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Breaks Down After Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case

After the verdict, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur broke down in the courtroom. Joining her hands, she addressed Judge Abhay Lohati, saying, “I was tortured for 13 days. My life was ruined. I was humiliated for 17 years. They branded me a terrorist in my own country.” She described this not just as her victory but as a victory for the entire “Bhagwa” (saffron). She stated that from the beginning, her stance was that there should be a solid basis for summoning someone for investigation. But she was forcibly arrested, tortured, and her life was destroyed. “I was living the life of a sannyasin, yet I was made an accused,” she said emotionally. “I am alive today because I am a sannyasin. They conspired to defame the Bhagwa. Today, Bhagwa has won, Hindutva has won, and God will punish the guilty.”