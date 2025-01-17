scriptSaif Ali Khan Attack: Assailant Injures Three, Demands Rs 1 Crore | Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Attacker Injured Three, Demanded Rs 1 Crore | Latest News | Patrika News
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Assailant Injures Three, Demands Rs 1 Crore

A roughly two-and-a-half-inch long, pointed piece of metal was removed from Saif Ali Khan’s spine.

Jan 17, 2025

Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife at his Bandra residence after midnight on Wednesday. The attacker had entered the residence with the intention of robbery. Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in a bloodied condition. After surgery, he is in the ICU. His condition is reported to be out of danger. The attacker, who fled after committing the crime, has been identified through CCTV footage. The police are searching for him. The news of the attack on Saif Ali Khan has shocked the film industry.

What happened that night?

According to the FIR registered in this case, the incident took place at around 2:30 am. According to police sources, the knife-wielding attacker entered the actor’s apartment, went into the room of his youngest son Jeh Ali Khan, and demanded ₹1 crore ransom before injuring three people, including Saif, nurse Eliyamma Philips, and another staff member Geeta. This terrifying incident began when Eliyamma, the nurse looking after Saif’s four-year-old son Jehangir, heard strange noises around 2 am. Initially, she thought Kareena Kapoor Khan had checked on her son, so she went back to bed. However, when she woke up again, she saw a man emerging from the bathroom and entering Jehangir’s room. When she protested, he threatened her and demanded money. Eliama tried to stop the intruder, but in the process, she sustained injuries to her wrist and hand.
The attacker allegedly entered the building from an adjacent property and was later caught on CCTV wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Police have registered a case of robbery, trespassing, and grievous hurt, but the suspect is yet to be arrested. A police officer said, “It seems to be a clear case of robbery.”
After the news of the attack, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Kunal Khemu reached Saif Ali Khan’s house.

— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

Six wounds, two-and-a-half-inch sharp piece removed from near the spine

Doctors said that Saif had six knife wounds on his body. There are two deep wounds on his back. One wound is near the spine. After neurosurgery, he underwent plastic surgery. A metal shard about two and a half inches long was removed from near his spine. It appears to be a part of the knife. Neurosurgery was performed to remove this piece and repair the leaking spinal fluid, while plastic surgery was performed due to injuries to the left hand and neck.

No driver, taken to hospital by auto

At the time of the incident, Saif’s actress wife Kareena Kapoor, along with children Taimur and Jeh, were at home. Kareena first called Saif’s son Ibrahim Khan. As there was no driver at the time, Ibrahim took them to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw around 3:30 am. Saif lives in Satguru Sharan building on Khar-Bandra Road, Mumbai. He bought it in 2013 for ₹48 crore.

