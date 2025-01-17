Saif Ali Khan Attack: Assailant Injures Three, Demands Rs 1 Crore

What happened that night? According to the FIR registered in this case, the incident took place at around 2:30 am. According to police sources, the knife-wielding attacker entered the actor’s apartment, went into the room of his youngest son Jeh Ali Khan, and demanded ₹1 crore ransom before injuring three people, including Saif, nurse Eliyamma Philips, and another staff member Geeta. This terrifying incident began when Eliyamma, the nurse looking after Saif’s four-year-old son Jehangir, heard strange noises around 2 am. Initially, she thought Kareena Kapoor Khan had checked on her son, so she went back to bed. However, when she woke up again, she saw a man emerging from the bathroom and entering Jehangir’s room. When she protested, he threatened her and demanded money. Eliama tried to stop the intruder, but in the process, she sustained injuries to her wrist and hand.

The attacker allegedly entered the building from an adjacent property and was later caught on CCTV wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Police have registered a case of robbery, trespassing, and grievous hurt, but the suspect is yet to be arrested. A police officer said, “It seems to be a clear case of robbery.”

#WATCH | Actor Saif Ali Khan injured during a scuffle with an intruder at home, police investigating the incident. Morning visuals from outside ‘Satguru Sharan’ building which houses the actor’s apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra pic.twitter.com/uQQeYwzvr0 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025 Six wounds, two-and-a-half-inch sharp piece removed from near the spine Doctors said that Saif had six knife wounds on his body. There are two deep wounds on his back. One wound is near the spine. After neurosurgery, he underwent plastic surgery. A metal shard about two and a half inches long was removed from near his spine. It appears to be a part of the knife. Neurosurgery was performed to remove this piece and repair the leaking spinal fluid, while plastic surgery was performed due to injuries to the left hand and neck. After the news of the attack, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Kunal Khemu reached Saif Ali Khan’s house.Doctors said that Saif had six knife wounds on his body. There are two deep wounds on his back. One wound is near the spine. After neurosurgery, he underwent plastic surgery. A metal shard about two and a half inches long was removed from near his spine. It appears to be a part of the knife. Neurosurgery was performed to remove this piece and repair the leaking spinal fluid, while plastic surgery was performed due to injuries to the left hand and neck.